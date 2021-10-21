Raiders Mailbag: What will the defense have up their sleeves for Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders?

Eric Espinoza asks:

"Why isn't Darren Waller having the success that Travis Kelce is having in KC? He hasn't gotten close to 100 yards since Week 1.

Numbers don't lie, but they sure as hell can be deceiving.

Travis Kelce has more receiving yards, catches and touchdowns than Darren Waller does this year.

However, Waller has still been producing solid numbers this year with 33 catches, 378 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season. While he's only had one 100-yard receiving yard game this season, the attention that Waller draws from opposing defenses has made it easier to get others involved in the offense. Henry Ruggs III is currently leading the league in yards per catch (22.3). Carr has thrown touchdowns this season to seven different players and has four receivers with over 300 receiving yards so far this season.

Waller will always be heavily involved in this offense, that's undeniable. But the emergence of his teammates and Carr's trust to throw to them is the reason why the Raiders are 4-2 this season and at the top of the AFC West.