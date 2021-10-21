Presented by

Raiders Mailbag: What will the defense have up their sleeves for Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders?

Oct 21, 2021 at 12:07 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

MAILABAG_10.18

Lou Castro said:

"My concern is that the Eagles finally rely on Miles Sanders and he blows up for 200 all purpose yards"

I'd agree it's something to be concerned about, with Sanders' high ceiling potential and the Raiders run defenses' inconsistencies.

Sanders hasn't had the craziest statistical season so far, but he has been productive. So far, he's averaging close to five yards per carry and had 56 rushing yards last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is also one of Hurts' main targets in the passing game with 18 catches this season, which is the second-most on the team.

In the Raiders' four wins, they've allowed an average 118.25 rushing yards per game, in comparison to the 155.5 they allowed in their two losses. While both are not the greatest numbers to allow to an offense on the ground, it's still nearly a 40-yard differential. While the defense has played well this season, the front seven must do a better job stopping the run. It will be vital against Miles Sanders.

@MarkPinnix asks:

"Who on our practice squad is most likely to move up and make a difference?"

At the moment, all signs point to Matt Bushman getting some shine.

The undrafted rookie out of BYU could potentially get his named called Sunday in the Raiders' three tight end system. Derek Carrier was placed on IR, and Nick Bowers' status is up in the air as he deals with a neck injury. Therefore, Bushman would be the next man up to play behind Darren Waller and Foster Moreau﻿.

If Bushman does get some action, this could be huge in proving his worth to the Raiders. The former Cougar caught over 1,700 yards with nine touchdowns while in college, and three catches for 24 yards this preseason. If activated to the 53-man roster, he could surprise the Eagles in Allegiant Stadium.

Related Links

@Breshlo said:

"I would have Divine Deablo come in on third downs to shadow Jalen Hurts this week. With Deablo's speed and length I think he could keep Hurts from scrambling for a few first downs."

Something that I started to notice dating back to Week 3 vs. the Miami Dolphins is Divine Deablo taking a lot of third-down snaps.

While the rookie is on a learning curve – still transitioning from strong safety to linebacker – you can't teach athleticism. And Deablo has the needed athleticism to help contain Jalen Hurts. While Deablo has only seen snaps on special teams the past two games, the Raiders should have a lot of confidence in the rookie athlete who ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. While Denzel Perryman and Nick Kwiatkoski will have the main responsibilities of shutting down Hurts on third-down situations, I also agree that Deablo would be a very suitable option.

Eric Espinoza asks:

"Why isn't Darren Waller having the success that Travis Kelce is having in KC? He hasn't gotten close to 100 yards since Week 1.

Numbers don't lie, but they sure as hell can be deceiving.

Travis Kelce has more receiving yards, catches and touchdowns than Darren Waller does this year.

However, Waller has still been producing solid numbers this year with 33 catches, 378 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season. While he's only had one 100-yard receiving yard game this season, the attention that Waller draws from opposing defenses has made it easier to get others involved in the offense. Henry Ruggs III is currently leading the league in yards per catch (22.3). Carr has thrown touchdowns this season to seven different players and has four receivers with over 300 receiving yards so far this season.

Waller will always be heavily involved in this offense, that's undeniable. But the emergence of his teammates and Carr's trust to throw to them is the reason why the Raiders are 4-2 this season and at the top of the AFC West.

Don't let the numbers fool you Eric, Darren Waller is having a very successful season.

Practice Photos: Wednesday 10.20.21

Head inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle D.J. Fluker (69) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle D.J. Fluker (69) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 99

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Javon Wims (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Javon Wims (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87), tight ends coach Austin King and tight end Matt Bushman (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87), tight ends coach Austin King and tight end Matt Bushman (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) and equipment assistant Chris McFadden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) and equipment assistant Chris McFadden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and equipment assistant Chris McFadden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and equipment assistant Chris McFadden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle D.J. Fluker (69) and guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle D.J. Fluker (69) and guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) and wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) and wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebackers coach Richard Smith during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebackers coach Richard Smith during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) and wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) and wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Javon Wims (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Javon Wims (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 99

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) and center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) and center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dan Skipper (73) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dan Skipper (73) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) and offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) and offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) and defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) and defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
82 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
83 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
84 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
85 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
86 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
87 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
88 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
89 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
90 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
91 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
92 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
93 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
94 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
95 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
96 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
97 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
98 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
99 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: What will change to the gameplan under Rich Bisaccia, if anything?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions heading into the team's first game with Rich Bisaccia as interim head coach.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Stating the obvious, but offense must start faster vs. Bears

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions about how the Raiders offense will fare against the Chicago Bears this Sunday.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Will Josh Jacobs be able to suit up against the Chargers?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards addresses what Raider Nation wants to see out of the team in their first divisional game of the 2021 season.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How will the Raiders defense get after the Dolphins QB2?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few of Raider Nation's questions going into the Week 3 matchup against the 1-1 Miami Dolphins.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Can the Raiders' defensive line keep up the pressure in Pittsburgh?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers some questions regarding what to expect from the Silver and Black going into their first away game of the season.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What's the secret recipe to stopping the 2019 MVP? 

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tackles a few of Raider Nation's top questions before the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Raiders' veteran leadership set to steer this young ship

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions for Raider Nation after the release of the initial 53-man roster and practice squad.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Tre'von Moehrig, Nate Hobbs have throughly impressed Raider Nation this preseason

The Raiders' 2021 second and fifth-round draft picks are certainly getting more hype with the San Francisco 49ers around the corner.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How much Marcus Mariota will we see this preseason?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few fan questions going into the first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How have the second-year wideouts fared during Training Camp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers some questions from Raider Nation on what he's seen throughout the first week of Raiders Training Camp.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What position battle are you most excited to see in Training Camp?

Following the 2021 Position Battle series, Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers some questions about the most anticipated battles going into Training Camp.
Advertising