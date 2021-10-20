Raiders-Eagles Week 7 Injury Report

Oct 20, 2021 at 03:20 PM
Rachel Gossen

Las Vegas Raiders:

On the first injury report of Week 7, tight end Nick Bowers (neck) and safety Dallin Leavitt (quad) were the only Raiders players that were non-participants in practice due to injury. Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson did not participate due to a personal reason, while tight end Darren Waller was given a veteran rest day.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing last week's game with a hip injury.

Also limited in practice were wide receiver Bryan Edwards (hamstring), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (toe), tackle Kolton Miller (pectoral) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (knee).

Quarterback Derek Carr was listed on the report with a left finger injury, but was a full participant in practice.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Nick Bowers TE Neck DNP
Derek Carr QB Finger (left) FP
Maxx Crosby DE Hip FP
Bryan Edwards WR Hamstring LP
Brandon Facyson CB Hip FP
Johnathan Hankins DT Hip LP
Quinton Jefferson DT NIR-personal DNP
Nick Kwiatkoski LB Toe LP
Dallin Leavitt S Quad DNP
Kolton Miller T Pectoral LP
Carl Nassib DE Ribs FP
Yannick Ngakoue DE Knee FP
Denzel Perryman LB Thumb FP
Henry Ruggs III WR Knee LP
John Simpson G Elbow FP
Solomon Thomas DT Wrist FP
Darren Waller TE NIR-rest/knee DNP

Philadelphia Eagles:

Safety Anthony Harris was the only non-participant for the Eagles in Wednesday's practice after suffering a hand injury in their Thursday night matchup last week. Defensive end Derek Barnett (foot), tackle Lane Johnson (rest), center Jason Kelce (foot/rest) and long snapper Rick Lovato were all limited.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Anthony Harris S Hands DNP
Derek Barnett DE Foot LP
Jason Kelce C Foot/rest LP
Lane Johnson T Rest LP
Rick Lovato LS Hamstring LP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

