Raiders-Eagles Week 7 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
On the first injury report of Week 7, tight end Nick Bowers (neck) and safety Dallin Leavitt (quad) were the only Raiders players that were non-participants in practice due to injury. Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson did not participate due to a personal reason, while tight end Darren Waller was given a veteran rest day.
Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing last week's game with a hip injury.
Also limited in practice were wide receiver Bryan Edwards (hamstring), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (toe), tackle Kolton Miller (pectoral) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (knee).
Quarterback Derek Carr was listed on the report with a left finger injury, but was a full participant in practice.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Nick Bowers
|TE
|Neck
|DNP
|Derek Carr
|QB
|Finger (left)
|FP
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Hip
|FP
|Bryan Edwards
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|Brandon Facyson
|CB
|Hip
|FP
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Hip
|LP
|Quinton Jefferson
|DT
|NIR-personal
|DNP
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|LB
|Toe
|LP
|Dallin Leavitt
|S
|Quad
|DNP
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Pectoral
|LP
|Carl Nassib
|DE
|Ribs
|FP
|Yannick Ngakoue
|DE
|Knee
|FP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Thumb
|FP
|Henry Ruggs III
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|John Simpson
|G
|Elbow
|FP
|Solomon Thomas
|DT
|Wrist
|FP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|NIR-rest/knee
|DNP
Philadelphia Eagles:
Safety Anthony Harris was the only non-participant for the Eagles in Wednesday's practice after suffering a hand injury in their Thursday night matchup last week. Defensive end Derek Barnett (foot), tackle Lane Johnson (rest), center Jason Kelce (foot/rest) and long snapper Rick Lovato were all limited.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Anthony Harris
|S
|Hands
|DNP
|Derek Barnett
|DE
|Foot
|LP
|Jason Kelce
|C
|Foot/rest
|LP
|Lane Johnson
|T
|Rest
|LP
|Rick Lovato
|LS
|Hamstring
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed