Pick Six: Bisaccia leading relentless Raiders into playoff campaign

Jan 14, 2022 at 03:05 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

1. 60 years in the making

Bisaccia took over the Raiders after Week 5 amid Jon Gruden's resignation, and hasn't looked back. Since becoming interim head coach – while still resuming duties as special teams coordinator – Bisaccia has posted a 7-5 record, leading the Raiders to four straight wins to secure a playoff berth. He's also become the first interim head coach to lead their team into the playoffs since Wally Lemm as the Houston Oilers interim head coach in 1961.

2. Very superstitious

On January 13, 1991, the Los Angeles Raiders faced the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. In that game, Bengals linebacker Kevin Walker wrapped up superstar running back Bo Jackson for a routine tackle. That tackle would be Jackson's last play in the NFL, suffering a career-ending hip injury. The Raiders ended up winning the game 20-10, but in return lost one of the best the game of football has ever seen.

Since that 1990 NFL season, the Cincinnati Bengals have not won a playoff game, leading some in the national media to call it "The Curse of Bo Jackson."

3. Trio of All-Pros

The Raiders will be going into this playoff game with three All-Pro selections. Punter AJ Cole was named a First Team All-Pro with 21 votes, while kicker Daniel Carlson and defensive end Maxx Crosby were named Second Team All-Pro. Denzel Perryman and Trent Sieg also received votes for the All-Pro team.

Rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase was the lone All-Pro selection for the opposing Bengals, earning Second Team honors.

4. Thrill of the Chase: Part Two

Speaking of Ja'Marr Chase, the Raiders' chances of defeating the Bengals rely heavily on limiting the sensational rookie. The Bengals are 3-5 this season in games that Chase has posted less than 60 receiving yards.

The Raiders accomplished that feat in Week 11, limiting him to only 32 yards on three catches. However, when Joe Burrow did find Chase, it was in the end zone – which turned out to be the momentum shifting play that led the Bengals to victory.

5. Clutch Carlson

While Daniel Carlson has broken several Raiders kicking records this season, the one that has been overshadowed is the NFL record he's obtained.

With his fifth game-winning field goal of the season that sent the Los Angeles Chargers packing, Carlson is now at the top of the list for the most game winning field goals in a season. According to STATS Inc., Carlson is the sixth kicker in league history to knock down five game-winning field goals in the 4th quarter/overtime in a single season.

6. Josh Jacobs: the closer

During the Raiders' four game winning streak, one of the most productive players has been Josh Jacobs﻿.

The running back has turned it up a notch late in the season, especially with all the injuries that have occurred in the running back room. In Jacobs' first 11 games this year, he averaged 45 rushing yards a game, where in the Raiders' last four consecutive victories, he's averaged 94 rushing yards.

"I'm the closer. That's what you brought me here for, let me close," Jacobs said of what he told the team during the season finale versus the Chargers.

The Bengals have fielded a top-five rushing defense this season, so the Raiders offensive line will need to play exceptional to give their workhouse back a chance to succeed.

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Bengals

As the Raiders prepare for Super Wild Card Weekend in Cincinnati, view past matchups between the Silver and Black and the Bengals.

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Al Dotson (71) defends during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 1968, in Oakland, Calif.
1 / 60

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Al Dotson (71) defends during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 1968, in Oakland, Calif.

Ron Riesterer
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Tony Cline (84), defensive tackle Tom Keating (74) and defensive end Ben Davidson (83) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 1968, in Oakland, Calif.
2 / 60

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Tony Cline (84), defensive tackle Tom Keating (74) and defensive end Ben Davidson (83) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 1968, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Ben Davidson (83) and defensive tackle Al Dotson (71) pressure the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 1969, in Oakland, Calif.
3 / 60

Oakland Raiders defensive end Ben Davidson (83) and defensive tackle Al Dotson (71) pressure the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 1969, in Oakland, Calif.

Ron Riesterer
Oakland Raiders running back Pete Banazak (40) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 1969, in Oakland, Calif.
4 / 60

Oakland Raiders running back Pete Banazak (40) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 1969, in Oakland, Calif.

Ron Riesterer
Oakland Raiders Raymond Chester (87), Bob Brown (76), George Buehler (64), quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3), center Jim Otto (00), Gene Upshaw (63) and Art Shell (78) line up before the snap during the home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 24, 1971, in Oakland, Calif.
5 / 60

Oakland Raiders Raymond Chester (87), Bob Brown (76), George Buehler (64), quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3), center Jim Otto (00), Gene Upshaw (63) and Art Shell (78) line up before the snap during the home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 24, 1971, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Oakland Raiders line up before the snap during the home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 24, 1971, in Oakland, Calif.
6 / 60

The Oakland Raiders line up before the snap during the home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 24, 1971, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raider running back Marv Hubbard (44) scores a touchdown during the home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 24, 1971, in Oakland, Calif.
7 / 60

Oakland Raider running back Marv Hubbard (44) scores a touchdown during the home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 24, 1971, in Oakland, Calif.

Ron Riesterer
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Mike Siani (49) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the AFC divisional playoff postseason home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 28, 1975, in Oakland, Calif.
8 / 60

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Mike Siani (49) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the AFC divisional playoff postseason home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 28, 1975, in Oakland, Calif.

Associated Press
Oakland Raiders quarterback/kicker George Blanda (16) kicks a PAT during the AFC divisional playoff postseason home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 28, 1975, in Oakland, Calif.
9 / 60

Oakland Raiders quarterback/kicker George Blanda (16) kicks a PAT during the AFC divisional playoff postseason home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 28, 1975, in Oakland, Calif.

Associated Press
Los Angeles Raiders defensive tackle Archie Reese (74) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium, Sunday, November 28, 1982, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
10 / 60

Los Angeles Raiders defensive tackle Archie Reese (74) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium, Sunday, November 28, 1982, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium, Sunday, September 4, 1983, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
11 / 60

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium, Sunday, September 4, 1983, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium, Sunday, September 4, 1983, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
12 / 60

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium, Sunday, September 4, 1983, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive end/linebacker Greg Townsend (93) strip-sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 17, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
13 / 60

Los Angeles Raiders defensive end/linebacker Greg Townsend (93) strip-sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 17, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Lennox McLendon/Associated Press
Los Angeles Raiders kicker Jeff Jaeger (18) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 5, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
14 / 60

Los Angeles Raiders kicker Jeff Jaeger (18) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 5, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Scott Davis (70), linebacker Jerry Robinson (57), defensive end/linebacker Greg Townsend (93) and linebacker Riki Ellison (50) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.
15 / 60

Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Scott Davis (70), linebacker Jerry Robinson (57), defensive end/linebacker Greg Townsend (93) and linebacker Riki Ellison (50) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Howie Long (75) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.
16 / 60

Los Angeles Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Howie Long (75) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back/tight end Ethan Horton (88) makes a 41-yard touchdown catch during the AFC divisional playoff postseason home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 13, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
17 / 60

Los Angeles Raiders running back/tight end Ethan Horton (88) makes a 41-yard touchdown catch during the AFC divisional playoff postseason home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 13, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Lenny Ignelzi/Associated Press
Los Angeles Raiders defensive end\linebacker Greg Townsend (93) sacks the quarterback during the AFC divisional playoff postseason home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 13, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
18 / 60

Los Angeles Raiders defensive end\linebacker Greg Townsend (93) sacks the quarterback during the AFC divisional playoff postseason home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 13, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Bob Galbraith/Associated Press
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the AFC divisional playoff postseason home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 13, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
19 / 60

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the AFC divisional playoff postseason home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 13, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the AFC Divisional Playoff postseason home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 13, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
20 / 60

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the AFC Divisional Playoff postseason home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 13, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium, Sunday, September 13, 1992, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
21 / 60

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium, Sunday, September 13, 1992, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) waits to snap the ball to quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium, Sunday, November 28, 1993, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
22 / 60

Los Angeles Raiders center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) waits to snap the ball to quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium, Sunday, November 28, 1993, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) waits to snap the ball to quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium, Sunday, November 28, 1993, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
23 / 60

Los Angeles Raiders center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) waits to snap the ball to quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium, Sunday, November 28, 1993, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) looks for a receiver as center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) block during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium, Sunday, November 28, 1993, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
24 / 60

Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) looks for a receiver as center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) block during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium, Sunday, November 28, 1993, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 14, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
25 / 60

Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 14, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tackle Matt Stinchcomb (74) blocks as quarterback Rich Gannon looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 14, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
26 / 60

Oakland Raiders tackle Matt Stinchcomb (74) blocks as quarterback Rich Gannon looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 14, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Trace Armstrong (93) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 14, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
27 / 60

Oakland Raiders defensive end Trace Armstrong (93) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 14, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders cornerback Chris Carr (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, December 10, 2006, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
28 / 60

Oakland Raiders cornerback Chris Carr (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, December 10, 2006, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, December 10, 2006, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
29 / 60

Oakland Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, December 10, 2006, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders center/guard Jake Grove (64) and guard Paul McQuistan (79) block during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, December 10, 2006, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
30 / 60

Oakland Raiders center/guard Jake Grove (64) and guard Paul McQuistan (79) block during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, December 10, 2006, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, December 10, 2006, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
31 / 60

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, December 10, 2006, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Stanford Routt (26) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 2009, in Oakland, Calif.
32 / 60

Oakland Raiders defensive back Stanford Routt (26) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 2009, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Brandon Myers (83) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 2009, in Oakland, Calif.
33 / 60

Oakland Raiders tight end Brandon Myers (83) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 2009, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a go-ahead 33-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 2009, in Oakland, Calif.
34 / 60

Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a go-ahead 33-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 2009, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Louis Murphy (18) stretches for the end zone on a 29-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 2009, in Oakland, Calif.
35 / 60

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Louis Murphy (18) stretches for the end zone on a 29-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 2009, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Philip Wheeler (52) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, November 25, 2012, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
36 / 60

Oakland Raiders linebacker Philip Wheeler (52) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, November 25, 2012, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) makes a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, November 25, 2012, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
37 / 60

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) makes a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, November 25, 2012, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Matt Shaughnessy (77) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, November 25, 2012, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
38 / 60

Oakland Raiders defensive end Matt Shaughnessy (77) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, November 25, 2012, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Marcel Reece (45) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, November 25, 2012, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
39 / 60

Oakland Raiders running back Marcel Reece (45) rushes during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, November 25, 2012, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) goes to hand the ball off during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at O.Co Coliseum, Sunday, September 13, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
40 / 60

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) goes to hand the ball off during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at O.Co Coliseum, Sunday, September 13, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Denico Autry (96) and defensive end Justin Tuck (91) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at O.Co Coliseum, Sunday, September 13, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
41 / 60

Oakland Raiders defensive end Denico Autry (96) and defensive end Justin Tuck (91) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at O.Co Coliseum, Sunday, September 13, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michale Crabtree (15) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at O.Co Coliseum, Sunday, September 13, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
42 / 60

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michale Crabtree (15) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at O.Co Coliseum, Sunday, September 13, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at O.Co Coliseum, Sunday, September 13, 2015, in Oakland, Cailf.
43 / 60

Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at O.Co Coliseum, Sunday, September 13, 2015, in Oakland, Cailf.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin (14) passes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at O.Co Coliseum, Sunday, September 13, 2015, in Oakland, Cailf.
44 / 60

Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin (14) passes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at O.Co Coliseum, Sunday, September 13, 2015, in Oakland, Cailf.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Jamaize Olawale (49) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at O.Co Coliseum, Sunday, September 13, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
45 / 60

Oakland Raiders running back Jamaize Olawale (49) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at O.Co Coliseum, Sunday, September 13, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Marcel Reece (45) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at O.Co Coliseum, Sunday, September 13, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
46 / 60

Oakland Raiders running back Marcel Reece (45) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at O.Co Coliseum, Sunday, September 13, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, December 16, 2018, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
47 / 60

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, December 16, 2018, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders guard Chaz Green (65) blocks during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, December 16, 2018, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
48 / 60

Oakland Raiders guard Chaz Green (65) blocks during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, December 16, 2018, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) waits to snap the ball during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, December 16, 2018, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
49 / 60

Oakland Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) waits to snap the ball during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, December 16, 2018, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, December 16, 2018, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
50 / 60

Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, December 16, 2018, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, December 16, 2018, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
51 / 60

Oakland Raiders linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Sunday, December 16, 2018, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) dives into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 17, 2019.
52 / 60

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) dives into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
53 / 60

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
54 / 60

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
55 / 60

Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
56 / 60

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 21, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
57 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 21, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 21, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
58 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 21, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Alleg
59 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 21, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 19-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 21, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
60 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 19-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 21, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
