Pick Six: Bisaccia leading relentless Raiders into playoff campaign

1. 60 years in the making
Bisaccia took over the Raiders after Week 5 amid Jon Gruden's resignation, and hasn't looked back. Since becoming interim head coach – while still resuming duties as special teams coordinator – Bisaccia has posted a 7-5 record, leading the Raiders to four straight wins to secure a playoff berth. He's also become the first interim head coach to lead their team into the playoffs since Wally Lemm as the Houston Oilers interim head coach in 1961.
2. Very superstitious
On January 13, 1991, the Los Angeles Raiders faced the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. In that game, Bengals linebacker Kevin Walker wrapped up superstar running back Bo Jackson for a routine tackle. That tackle would be Jackson's last play in the NFL, suffering a career-ending hip injury. The Raiders ended up winning the game 20-10, but in return lost one of the best the game of football has ever seen.
Since that 1990 NFL season, the Cincinnati Bengals have not won a playoff game, leading some in the national media to call it "The Curse of Bo Jackson."
3. Trio of All-Pros
The Raiders will be going into this playoff game with three All-Pro selections. Punter AJ Cole was named a First Team All-Pro with 21 votes, while kicker Daniel Carlson and defensive end Maxx Crosby were named Second Team All-Pro. Denzel Perryman and Trent Sieg also received votes for the All-Pro team.
Rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase was the lone All-Pro selection for the opposing Bengals, earning Second Team honors.
4. Thrill of the Chase: Part Two
Speaking of Ja'Marr Chase, the Raiders' chances of defeating the Bengals rely heavily on limiting the sensational rookie. The Bengals are 3-5 this season in games that Chase has posted less than 60 receiving yards.
The Raiders accomplished that feat in Week 11, limiting him to only 32 yards on three catches. However, when Joe Burrow did find Chase, it was in the end zone – which turned out to be the momentum shifting play that led the Bengals to victory.
5. Clutch Carlson
While Daniel Carlson has broken several Raiders kicking records this season, the one that has been overshadowed is the NFL record he's obtained.
With his fifth game-winning field goal of the season that sent the Los Angeles Chargers packing, Carlson is now at the top of the list for the most game winning field goals in a season. According to STATS Inc., Carlson is the sixth kicker in league history to knock down five game-winning field goals in the 4th quarter/overtime in a single season.
6. Josh Jacobs: the closer
During the Raiders' four game winning streak, one of the most productive players has been Josh Jacobs.
The running back has turned it up a notch late in the season, especially with all the injuries that have occurred in the running back room. In Jacobs' first 11 games this year, he averaged 45 rushing yards a game, where in the Raiders' last four consecutive victories, he's averaged 94 rushing yards.
"I'm the closer. That's what you brought me here for, let me close," Jacobs said of what he told the team during the season finale versus the Chargers.
The Bengals have fielded a top-five rushing defense this season, so the Raiders offensive line will need to play exceptional to give their workhouse back a chance to succeed.
