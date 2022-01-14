Pick Six: Bisaccia leading relentless Raiders into playoff campaign

5. Clutch Carlson

While Daniel Carlson has broken several Raiders kicking records this season, the one that has been overshadowed is the NFL record he's obtained.

With his fifth game-winning field goal of the season that sent the Los Angeles Chargers packing, Carlson is now at the top of the list for the most game winning field goals in a season. According to STATS Inc., Carlson is the sixth kicker in league history to knock down five game-winning field goals in the 4th quarter/overtime in a single season.