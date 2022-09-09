Pick Six: Maxx Crosby looking to pick up where he left off against the Chargers

6. Health is wealth

The Raiders' injury report has been a beautiful sight, considering there's been no one on it this week. The Silver and Black look like they'll be going into the season opener at full strength.

"We've had enough periods of time where we've tried to gain some rest here and there," Josh McDaniels said Friday morning, "and then really obviously geared our treatment schedule and all the things we were trying to do to try to hopefully be as healthy as we can to start the season. You never know how that's going to go, but we have a healthy team right now. Knock on wood."

As for the health of the Chargers, Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson hasn't practiced this week and is day-by-day, per Coach Brandon Staley. Regardless of whether Davante Adams lines up against Jackson in Week 1 or not, he's prepared to give his best effort in SoFi Stadium.