Raiders-Chargers Week 1 Injury Report

Sep 08, 2022 at 03:19 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Thursday and once again turned in a clean injury report.

The team has one more practice before heading to Los Angeles to face their AFC West division rival.

Las Vegas Raiders:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
No injuries to report

Los Angeles Chargers:

The Chargers' Thursday report remained the same as the previous day. Cornerback J.C. Jackson continues to be day-to-day with an ankle injury and did not participate in practice, along with tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring).

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
J.C. JacksonCBAnkleDNPDNP
Donald Parham Jr.TEHamstringDNPDNP
Isaiah SpillerRBAnkleFPFP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

