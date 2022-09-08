Raiders-Chargers Week 1 Injury Report

The Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Thursday and once again turned in a clean injury report.
The team has one more practice before heading to Los Angeles to face their AFC West division rival.
Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|No injuries to report
Los Angeles Chargers:
The Chargers' Thursday report remained the same as the previous day. Cornerback J.C. Jackson continues to be day-to-day with an ankle injury and did not participate in practice, along with tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring).
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|J.C. Jackson
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Donald Parham Jr.
|TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Isaiah Spiller
|RB
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed