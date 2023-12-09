Pick Six: Maxx Crosby's health, return of Justin Jefferson among top storylines for Week 14

1. "JJettas" is back

It's time for the Raiders secondary to buckle up their seatbelts and go on a ride when Justin Jefferson hits the field.

The 2022 AP Offensive Player of the Year will return to action this Sunday after missing the last seven games with a hamstring injury. Before his injury, Jefferson was on pace to post similar, if not better, statistics from last season – averaging over seven catches and 114 yards the first five games of the season. The Vikings were cautious with the star receiver's injury, as this will be his first game back despite being designated for return off injured reserve about a month ago.

"When you have an elite player, you want to see [him]. You want to watch him," Antonio Pierce said of their upcoming opponent. "He's only played in five games, and he's been out and now he's back and he's well-rested. Full go, he's not even on the injury report anymore. So, we're going to get the best No. 18.