Pick Six: Maxx Crosby's health, return of Justin Jefferson among top storylines for Week 14

Dec 08, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

1. "JJettas" is back

It's time for the Raiders secondary to buckle up their seatbelts and go on a ride when Justin Jefferson hits the field.

The 2022 AP Offensive Player of the Year will return to action this Sunday after missing the last seven games with a hamstring injury. Before his injury, Jefferson was on pace to post similar, if not better, statistics from last season – averaging over seven catches and 114 yards the first five games of the season. The Vikings were cautious with the star receiver's injury, as this will be his first game back despite being designated for return off injured reserve about a month ago.

"When you have an elite player, you want to see [him]. You want to watch him," Antonio Pierce said of their upcoming opponent. "He's only played in five games, and he's been out and now he's back and he's well-rested. Full go, he's not even on the injury report anymore. So, we're going to get the best No. 18.

"We expect the best from our players as well. Great challenge for our young corners, Jack Jones and Amik [Robertson] and Nate [Hobbs]. It's really good for those guys to really have a challenge this week, and [defensive coordinator] Pat [Graham] and I are going to put a gameplan together to limit the best receivers that we're going to see this week."

2. "If I have a heartbeat, I'm going to be out there with my brothers"

On Friday morning, Pierce noted that Maxx Crosbywill be "ready to roll" for Sunday's game.

In Week 12 before the bye, Crosby was ruled doubtful with a knee injury but still gutted it out against the Chiefs where he sacked Patrick Mahomes to bring the Condor's season total to 11.5.

The defensive end returned to practice on Friday in a limited role and has been ruled questionable.

"I'm feeling incredible," Crosby said on NFL Network. "It was probably one of the hardest things I've been through, and I've been through a lot of hard things in my life but that was definitely up there. It's just a blessing at the end of the day. I look for the positive in everything, and everything happens for a reason. I was able to fight through all the ups-and-downs of the week. ... But if I have a heartbeat, I'm going to be out there with my brothers and try to go out there and get a win."

Notably, Crosby is one sack away from reaching the career 50-sack mark, which would make him the only player in Raiders history to reach 50.0+ sacks in his first five NFL seasons.

3. The Vikings' QB1 situation

The Vikings quarterback situation has been in flux over the past few weeks following Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury. In response to Cousins going down, they traded for Josh Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals.

Dobbs' first two games with the Vikings were a major success, picking up wins against the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints with five total touchdowns in that span. However, things have cooled off recently with two straight losses as Dobbs has thrown a combined five interceptions.

Despite recent struggles, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said they're going to continuing riding with Dobbs this Sunday. It will be interesting to see how the Silver and Black defense plan to limit him.

4. Football cleaner than the health department

The Las Vegas Raiders have undoubtedly been a disciplined team as of late.

In their last game, they didn't commit a single penalty – making it the first time in franchise history the Raiders have committed zero penalties and zero turnovers in a single game.

The Silver and Black have committed 56 total penalties for 488 yards in 2023, which is currently the fewest amount of penalties in the NFL. Additionally, it's the fewest penalties through the first 12 games of a single season in franchise history (since 1961).

The Vikings are also a fairly disciplined football team. Their 4.83 committed penalties per game average is second in the league only to the Raiders. Whoever plays the cleanest football Sunday might have the edge in the overall results.

5. Bye bye bye week

With their Week 7 win over the Houston Texans in 2022, the Raiders broke a five-year slide of losing the first game after their bye week.

This year marks the latest in the season the Raiders had their bye week since 2016.

"It was everything, reflection, self scout, preparation, rest, getting questions answered, answering questions," Pierce said Wednesday. "Really good for me personally and really good for our coaches, our staff, support staff, our players. When they got back here Monday, it was like first day of school, real chatty.

"It was good. Good energy today here in meetings so far and walkthrough. I think that will continue throughout the week in practice. Probably one of the best times for us. You wish it wasn't that late, but then the way everything worked out this year, it was a benefit for the Raiders."

The Minnesota Vikings are also coming off a bye week. They're 2-3 in games following their bye week over their last five seasons .

6. What happened last time

The Raiders lead the all-time series between themselves and the Vikings with a 10-6 overall record. Their one playoff victory against Minnesota was in Super Bowl XI, the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

However, the last time the Silver and Black defeated the Vikings was in 2011, as the opposition picked up decisive victories in 2015 and 2019. This will be the Vikings' first regular season game played inside Allegiant Stadium.

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Vikings

As the Raiders prepare for their first 2022 preseason game at Allegiant Stadium, take a look back at their past matchups against the Minnesota Vikings through the years.

Oakland Raiders defensive end Bubba Smith (77) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Metropolitan Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 1973, in Bloomington, Minn.
1 / 36

Oakland Raiders defensive end Bubba Smith (77) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Metropolitan Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 1973, in Bloomington, Minn.

Ron Riesterer
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Mike Siani (49) makes a catch during the preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, August 25, 1973, in Berkeley, Calif.
2 / 36

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Mike Siani (49) makes a catch during the preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, August 25, 1973, in Berkeley, Calif.

Ron Riesterer
Oakland Raiders linebacker Gerald Irons (86) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, August 25, 1973, in Berkeley, Calif.
3 / 36

Oakland Raiders linebacker Gerald Irons (86) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, August 25, 1973, in Berkeley, Calif.

Russ Reed/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Gerald Irons (86) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Metropolitan Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 1973, in Bloomington, Minn.
4 / 36

Oakland Raiders linebacker Gerald Irons (86) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Metropolitan Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 1973, in Bloomington, Minn.

Ron Riesterer
Oakland Raiders running back Mark van Eeghen (30) rushes during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl, Sunday, January 9, 1977, in Pasadena, Calif.
5 / 36

Oakland Raiders running back Mark van Eeghen (30) rushes during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl, Sunday, January 9, 1977, in Pasadena, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Oakland Raiders celebrate after a turnover on downs during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl, Sunday, January 9, 1977, in Pasadena, Calif.
6 / 36

The Oakland Raiders celebrate after a turnover on downs during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl, Sunday, January 9, 1977, in Pasadena, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Willie Hall (39) celebrates after intercepting a pass during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl, Sunday, January 9, 1977, in Pasadena, Calif.
7 / 36

Oakland Raiders linebacker Willie Hall (39) celebrates after intercepting a pass during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl, Sunday, January 9, 1977, in Pasadena, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Willie Brown (24) returns an interception 75-yards for a touchdown during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl, Sunday, January 9, 1977, in Pasadena, Calif.
8 / 36

Oakland Raiders defensive back Willie Brown (24) returns an interception 75-yards for a touchdown during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl, Sunday, January 9, 1977, in Pasadena, Calif.

Ron Riesterer
Oakland Raiders defensive end Pat Toomay (67) and defensive end/defensive tackle John Matuszak (72) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 11, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
9 / 36

Oakland Raiders defensive end Pat Toomay (67) and defensive end/defensive tackle John Matuszak (72) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 11, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Ron Riesterer
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Dave Rowe (74) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 11, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
10 / 36

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Dave Rowe (74) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 11, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Ron Riesterer
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Joe Stewart (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 1978, in Oakland, Calif.
11 / 36

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Joe Stewart (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 1978, in Oakland, Calif.

Ron Riesterer
Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) passes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 1978, in Oakland, Calif.
12 / 36

Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) passes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 1978, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Marc Wilson (6) passes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 14, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
13 / 36

Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Marc Wilson (6) passes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 14, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 8, 1987, in Minneapolis, Minn.
14 / 36

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 8, 1987, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) makes a 19-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Saturday, December 22, 1990, in Minneapolis, Minn.
15 / 36

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) makes a 19-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Saturday, December 22, 1990, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Saturday, December 22, 1990, in Minneapolis, Minn.
16 / 36

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Saturday, December 22, 1990, in Minneapolis, Minn.

David Graham/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) waits to snap the ball to quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 5, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.
17 / 36

Los Angeles Raiders center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) waits to snap the ball to quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 5, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders guard Steve Wisniewski (76) and tackle Gerald Perry (71) block during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 5, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.
18 / 36

Los Angeles Raiders guard Steve Wisniewski (76) and tackle Gerald Perry (71) block during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 5, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Steve Smith (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 5, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.
19 / 36

Los Angeles Raiders running back Steve Smith (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 5, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Akbar Gbaja-Biamila (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 16, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
20 / 36

Oakland Raiders defensive end Akbar Gbaja-Biamila (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 16, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 16, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
21 / 36

Oakland Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 16, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Napoleon Harris (58) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 16, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
22 / 36

Oakland Raiders linebacker Napoleon Harris (58) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 16, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Rick Mirer (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 16, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
23 / 36

Oakland Raiders quarterback Rick Mirer (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 16, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 18, 2007, in Minneapolis, Minn.
24 / 36

Oakland Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 18, 2007, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 18, 2007, in Minneapolis, Minn.
25 / 36

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 18, 2007, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) defends during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 18, 2007, in Minneapolis, Minn.
26 / 36

Oakland Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) defends during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 18, 2007, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Chris Clemons (58) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 18, 2007, in Minneapolis, Minn.
27 / 36

Oakland Raiders linebacker Chris Clemons (58) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 18, 2007, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders rubbing back Marcel Reece (45) rushes during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 20, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minn.
28 / 36

Oakland Raiders rubbing back Marcel Reece (45) rushes during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 20, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer (3) passes during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 20, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minn.
29 / 36

Oakland Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer (3) passes during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 20, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders Michael Bush (29) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 20, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minn.
30 / 36

Oakland Raiders Michael Bush (29) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Sunday, November 20, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) goes up for a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
31 / 36

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) goes up for a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Malcolm Smith (53) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
32 / 36

Oakland Raiders linebacker Malcolm Smith (53) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
33 / 36

Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) celebrates after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minn.
34 / 36

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) celebrates after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minn.
35 / 36

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minn.
36 / 36

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
