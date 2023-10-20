Pick Six: Quarterback questions for both teams in this Week 7 contest

1. Rookie or the vet?

Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out for Sunday due to a back injury sustained in the first half against the Patriots. While the Raiders know they'll be without their starting quarterback, it's still a puzzle who will take his place.

Josh McDaniels and his crew haven't made an official word on if veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Aidan O'Connell will draw the start. As they compete for the job in practice, they've both made their cases in game action. Hoyer went 6-of-10 for 102 yards in the second half against the Patriots last week. O'Connell, in his first NFL start against the Chargers in Week 4, threw for 238 yards, completing nearly 62 percent of his passes with a rushing touchdown.

"I think their [quarterback] room is tremendous, in terms of their overall communication with one another, the relationships they formed," McDaniels said. "You've got [O'Connell] with very little experience and he's siphoning all that he can from Jimmy, Hoy. They talk through certain things in the meeting room in real time, and I think the reality is none of them have a big ego. When Brian was going to back up Aidan, he was ready to go support him and did all the right things like I knew he would, and he's done his whole career. Jimmy's been the same way when he hasn't played so. That's the way a good room should operate and function.