Raiders-Bears Week 7 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
After suffering a back injury against the Patriots, Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice Wednesday.
With the QB sidelined, both Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell got plenty of opportunities, according to Josh McDaniels.
"We'll kind of see how today goes and then see what the prognosis is and see how practice goes, see how Jimmy is feeling," the head coach said of any game plan for the quarterback position. "So, I think there's a few balls in the air right now that we're going to have to sort through for sure."
T Justin Herron (concussion) and CB Nate Hobbs (ankle) were two other non-participants in practice.
McDaniels noted that Hobbs, who has missed the past three games with an ankle injury, is progressing but "not quite ready" to practice.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Shoulder/knee
|LP
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee/thumb
|LP
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|Back
|DNP
|Tyler Hall
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
|Justin Herron
|T
|Concussion
|DNP
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|Knee/shoulder
|FP
Chicago Bears:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Nate Davis
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Dan Feeney
|G
|Knee
|LP
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Right Thumb
|DNP
|Travis Homer
|RB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Eddie Jackson
|DB
|Foot
|LP
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Doug Kramer
|OL
|Thumb
|FP
|Yannick Ngakoue
|DE
|Back
|LP
|Terell Smith
|DB
|Illness
|DNP
|Darnell Wright
|OT
|Shoulder
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed