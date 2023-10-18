Raiders-Bears Week 7 Injury Report

Oct 18, 2023 at 03:06 PM
Rachel Gossen

Las Vegas Raiders:

After suffering a back injury against the Patriots, Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice Wednesday.

With the QB sidelined, both Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell got plenty of opportunities, according to Josh McDaniels.

"We'll kind of see how today goes and then see what the prognosis is and see how practice goes, see how Jimmy is feeling," the head coach said of any game plan for the quarterback position. "So, I think there's a few balls in the air right now that we're going to have to sort through for sure."

T Justin Herron (concussion) and CB Nate Hobbs (ankle) were two other non-participants in practice.

McDaniels noted that Hobbs, who has missed the past three games with an ankle injury, is progressing but "not quite ready" to practice.

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Davante Adams WR Shoulder LP
Jakorian Bennett CB Shoulder/knee LP
Maxx Crosby DE Knee/thumb LP
Jimmy Garoppolo QB Back DNP
Tyler Hall CB Ankle LP
Justin Herron T Concussion DNP
Nate Hobbs CB Ankle DNP
Robert Spillane LB Knee/shoulder FP

Chicago Bears:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Nate Davis OL Ankle DNP
Dan Feeney G Knee LP
Justin Fields QB Right Thumb DNP
Travis Homer RB Hamstring LP
Eddie Jackson DB Foot LP
Roschon Johnson RB Concussion DNP
Doug Kramer OL Thumb FP
Yannick Ngakoue DE Back LP
Terell Smith DB Illness DNP
Darnell Wright OT Shoulder LP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

