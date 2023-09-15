Pick Six: Raiders look to their young defenders, offensive line for production in Buffalo

5. Next receiver up

With the absence of Meyers, it can be expected that Hunter Renfrow and Kristian Wilkerson step up in the offense. Renfrow has proven to be a Pro Bowl caliber player in this league, however he had no targets against the Broncos. Wilkerson, formerly on the New England Patriots, led the league in receptions this preseason (17).

"They're a great group of guys. Fun group to be with. They all pull for each other," Garoppolo said of the receiving corps. "I mean, it's even in the run game – you see those guys going in and crack-blocking safeties. That takes some commitment as a receiver, and we have a good group of guys. They're fun to mesh with. I think our relationships are just growing every day out here. But we're in a good spot and those guys pull for each other. That's what makes it fun out here."