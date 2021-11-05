Pick Six: Rich Bisaccia has a good history coaching against his hometown team

5. Can't overlook anyone

Thursday afternoon I asked defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on what the mindset in the locker room is going into the Giants game with the stack of opposing team injuries. After the release of Friday's injury report, Barkley along with two receivers had been ruled out, with two more starting receivers listed as questionable. Bradley reiterated that the defense isn't letting the gas off the breaks because of New York's injuries, keeping in mind that they still have a very capable team.

"They had injuries in the Carolina week, and they won 25-3. ... I think that they do a really good job offensively," said Bradley. I mean, this is the first time really I had a chance to study the Giants in depth over the last two years since the new staff has been there and to see them and some of the things they are doing with the quarterback and with their team. They are definitely trying to utilize the skillset of everybody and trying to get everybody involved and that's in the run game and the pass game, multiple different things.