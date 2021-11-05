Raiders Mailbag: Who's going to be the biggest playmaker in the Meadowlands? 

@EdwardsEra_89 asks:

"How many snaps do you think Zay Jones is gonna get?"

Quick slide plug: Go check out my latest piece on Zay Jones to get more of an in-depth answer.

But yes, I believe he will get a lot more snaps moving forward. Since the release of Henry Ruggs III, he is listed on the depth chart as starting wideout. While he hasn't started very many games for the Raiders since 2019 when he was first traded to the team, he has proven himself to be a good option from a statistical standpoint when inserted in the starting lineup. In 2018, he lead the Buffalo Bills in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Additionally, he has all the confidence in the world from the players and staff, including his offensive coordinator.

"We always talk about opportunity, and it comes in a lot of different forms, and this is an opportunity for Zay," Greg Olson said Thursday. "Not the opportunity he was looking for, but we've always felt real strong about Zay Jones and his abilities as a receiver and his abilities to play the Z [receiver] position. And he's had a very good week of practice, but he's had good weeks of practice in the past. So, if you were to talk to not only just Derek [Carr] but the rest of the players on offense at every position, O-line, tight ends, running backs, quarterbacks; they've got all the confidence in the world in Zay and we do as well as a staff."