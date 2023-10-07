Pick Six: The Carlson Bowl, Jimmy Garoppolo's return and more headline primetime matchup against Green Bay Packers

Oct 07, 2023
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

1. Brotherly rivalry reactivated

While Davante Adams is garnering attention as he's about to face his former team, the other huge headline goes to All-Pro kicker Daniel Carlson facing his little brother Anders.

The two hail from Colorado Springs, Colorado, where they transitioned from soccer to football in high school. The Carlson brothers became highly touted kickers while playing at Auburn University. Daniel was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, while Anders is a rookie drafted by the Packers in the fifth round. They're currently two of 10 kickers who haven't missed a field goal this season.

"It's been fun, a lot of trash talk amongst the family," Daniel Carlson said Friday. "We'll have all the family there, friends supporting both of us. His wife's family is coming, my wife's family [will be] there. ... To get to play against him, this will be a first and hopefully not a last."

2. Jimmy G is back at it

After missing Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Jimmy Garoppolo has cleared concussion protocol and is set to return to the field for the Monday night showdown. Through three games this season, Garoppolo has thrown for 709 yards and five touchdowns with a 68.1 completion percentage.

"It was tough but it is what it is," Garoppolo said of missing Week 4. "Got to move past it at this point, just focus on Green Bay. ... Makes everything easier when you have an opponent for next week and we have to focus on that. The train isn't stopping. Have to jump on and keep rolling with it."

His most memorable performance against the Packers came in the 2021 season's divisional round, with his San Francisco 49ers defeating the Green Bay, 13-10, to advance to the NFC Championship game. Ironically, that was also Davante Adams' last game in a Packers uniform.

3. The big birthday boy

This Monday Night Football game will be a bit more special for offensive tackle Kolton Miller﻿ as he celebrates his 28th birthday.

Miller has been playing at a Pro Bowl level for the Raiders the past few years. The team captain currently holds the best Pro Football Focus offensive grade (81.2) and run blocking grade (76.7) among Raiders offensive linemen this season.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to play on my birthday. It's the best gift you can ask for," said Miller. "What's tough about having your birthday during the season is that you get one day off. It all kind of blends together, so you're either celebrating the day before or the day after. I just have my normal routine, sticking to that and looking forward to the off day."

4. Protect Ya Neck

The big dog in the Packers' front seven is Rashan Gary. The 2019 first-round pick from Michigan has developed into one of the top players for this defense. After missing the second half of 2022 with a torn ACL, the edge rusher is leading the Packers in sacks (3.5) this season.

"He's got a great motor, great play style, very physical, can win with speed or power," Josh McDaniels said. "Every time I turn the film on, it's another rush move, another way to get to the quarterback or a way to disrupt the running game. Very physical player, very impressed with him."

The Raiders will need their A-game from the likes of Miller, right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and guard Greg Van Roten – who's the highest-graded pass blocker (83.3) on the Raiders by PFF.

5. Running towards greatness

The last time Josh Jacobs ran for at least 100 yards in a game was Week 13 of last season, but that could change Monday.

The 2022 rushing leader needs 94 rushing yards to reach 5,000 career rushing yards and become the fourth player in Raiders history to reach the mark. He would also become the second Raider to accomplish the feat in 65 games or less. Despite the Packers' stout pass defense, they've allowed the third-most rushing yards to opposing offenses through four weeks.

In Jacobs' lone career game against the Packers his rookie season, he rushed for 124 yards on 21 carries.

6. Beat the streak

The Raiders could break a stranglehold the Packers have had over them for 30-plus years.

The last time the Silver and Black defeated Green Bay was Week 2 of the 1987 season. The Raiders got the 20-0 win thanks to three interceptions from their defense, including a pick-six from linebacker Vann McElroy. Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen ran for 136 yards on 33 carries with a touchdown.

Since then, the Packers have won eight straight against the Raiders.

