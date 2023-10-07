Pick Six: The Carlson Bowl, Jimmy Garoppolo's return and more headline primetime matchup against Green Bay Packers

Miller has been playing at a Pro Bowl level for the Raiders the past few years. The team captain currently holds the best Pro Football Focus offensive grade (81.2) and run blocking grade (76.7) among Raiders offensive linemen this season.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to play on my birthday. It's the best gift you can ask for," said Miller. "What's tough about having your birthday during the season is that you get one day off. It all kind of blends together, so you're either celebrating the day before or the day after. I just have my normal routine, sticking to that and looking forward to the off day."