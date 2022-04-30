Q&A: Matthew Butler brings a passion for serving the community with him to Las Vegas

LE: What were your first impressions of Las Vegas when you were here for the East-West Shrine Bowl?

MB: I was really just in the hotel the first three days. They gave us a playbook, and there's a lot of interviewing going on. I was over here kind of scouting out my competition a little bit. One of my agents is based in Vegas, so we went and got some food and just driving around, I was like 'Wow.' I like Charlotte, I like Raleigh, I'm cool with Knoxville – and Vegas is very much different than all of those places. And when we were able to go out for the Pro Bowl festivities and seeing those surrounding areas of Vegas with the houses, the mountains and desert – it was really beautiful. I literally said to myself, 'I could see myself being here, for sure' and lo and behold, here I come.