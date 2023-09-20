Versus: Quarterback duel between Jimmy Garoppolo, Steelers' gutsy signal-caller

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Kenny Pickett

As the two teams match up pretty evenly on paper, it's expected to be a close contest. When things get tough, which quarterback will step up for their team?

Jimmy Garoppolo notched his 41st career win as a starter Week 1 against the Broncos. With a 42nd win, it will be the third most in the NFL for a quarterback since he entered the league in 2014, trailing only Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. Despite a 3:3 touchdown-interception ratio through two games, Garoppolo completed 72 percent of his passes and has yet to be sacked.

On the other hand, Kenny Pickett has been sacked seven times this season, with two touchdowns and a 60.5 completion percentage. While Pickett has had some up and down moments in his young NFL career, he's won seven out of his last nine career starts.