Quick Hits: Greg Olson, Gus Bradley focused on evaluating young talent in preseason finale

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to close out the preseason undefeated with a win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
After picking up two victories against the Seahawks and the Rams, they have one more chance to get some of their young players additional reps before trimming the roster next week. This game is important to Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson and Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley, as they'll use this last chance to evaluate their guys one final time in live game action. A few of the players that they mentioned they are the most intrigued to see perform this Sunday are Divine Deablo, Dillion Stoner and Trey Ragas to name a few.
Here's the best soundbites from Thursday's media availability.
Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley on Amik Robertson playing more outside cornerback:
"I've been impressed with him now. We played some man coverage last week just to see his skillset. He did a good job as a nickel. He had an opportunity for a pick on the perimeter. So, I think with these guys you're hoping that they play things enough that they start to feel comfortable, and they can utilize their skillset and show us their skillset. So, the way he's done some things on the inside we feel like it's getting more consistent, and then on the outside I think he's getting more comfortable with the techniques."
On Divine Deablo's adjustment from safety to linebacker:
"He's got very good pass instincts. He was a safety, he's 225-plus pounds. So for him, it's just defending the run. But just seeing him now in practice even the last couple of days, his instinct's run/pass. We kind of put a lot of the stress on those guys that way. For him, it kind of smells different. You can't really maybe explain. I've never asked him, but with those players like that, they just get it. And it seems like at this point that he's a guy that has pretty good instincts."
On his confidence in Damon Arnette:
"We're cautiously optimistic on him because I think he's starting to feel more and more comfortable what is asked of him. He's always had the skillset. The speed, the quickness, the agility, the ball skills. So, just getting him to have more and more confidence on the perimeter is important."
Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson's thoughts on wide receiver Dillon Stoner:
"He's a guy that's shown up in the practice field. We haven't seen him as much in the preseason games. We'll try to take a good look at him this weekend, but he's a guy that's jumped out at us as a good, strong developmental player. And we like the player, so he's definitely going to be in the mix."
On running backs Trey Ragas and B.J. Emmons:
"We got to see more of them really. Trey Ragas, it's a good competition between those two. We like where both of them are at, but really Trey Ragas has opened our eyes here in these first couple of games, and in practices we've liked what we've seen. So, he has a little bit better handle on it right now, but they're both two good, young developmental backs that we look forward to working with. And hopefully if they're not on an active roster, to get them on the practice squad where we can develop them."
On his biggest priorities following the preseason finale:
"Well, I think there's great competition at the wide receiver position. That'll probably be the most difficult decision, will be making the cuts at the wide receiver position. And the offensive line, there will be a good player that might not make the roster. But those two positions really are very competitive, and they'll be probably the most difficult decisions."
