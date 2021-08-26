Raiders Mailbag: Tre'von Moehrig, Nate Hobbs have throughly impressed Raider Nation this preseason

Robert Baker says...

"Darius Philon needs a spot!"

Rob, I feel you on this one.

When the Raiders first signed Darius Philon, I assumed he'd just be a developmental piece they were bringing in with him having knowledge in Bradley's scheme from his time with the Chargers. Now, I truly feel Philon has a shot to be the starting three-technique tackle starting the season. Philon brings a great energy to the field and just genuinely looks happy to play football every day.

The defensive tackle hadn't played football in two years before coming to the Raiders and seems as if he hasn't missed a step. He looked dominate rushing the passer this past week in Los Angeles from joint practices to his on-the-field performance in the 17-16 win over the Rams.

Bradley told the media several weeks ago that Gruden was the key factor behind bringing Philon to Las Vegas.

"We were sitting there watching film and he brought up his number and name and said, 'Hey, whatever happened to him, that player that you had down there?' And we were talking about him and then [General Manager] Mike [Mayock] took a look into it and did some research and next thing you know he's here," said Bradley. "So, Coach Gruden was really the one that brought his name up to us and then we just evaluated him, and Mike saw where he was at.

"He's good, he's got really good initial quickness. He's tough, but he's another one that the consistency part of it, we need to see him just be more consistent."