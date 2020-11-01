Quick Snap: Josh Jacobs powers to a career high in gritty win over Cleveland

Nov 01, 2020 at 01:01 PM
Levi Edwards

Control the clock

The Raiders had an abundant amount of time with the football in FirstEnergy Stadium.

Jon Gruden was able to execute his usual game plan on offense to perfection and kill the Browns in plays and time of possession. The Raiders outworked the Browns in terms of possession, including a long drive in the fourth quarter that took nearly 11 minutes off the clock.

They had the ball for nearly 38 minutes on Sunday.

Josh Jacobs got back on track

After an abnormal 17-yard performance against Tampa Bay, Jacobs made sure he wasn't going to be "embarrassed" this week.

Jacobs found a way to use grit and determination in terrible weather conditions to ignite the run attack. His career-high 128-yard performance is even more impressive considering the Browns defense is ranked fifth in the league in stopping the run.

He once again proved he's a workhouse back that the Raiders can depend on any down they need him. Jacobs was also able to stay fresh throughout the game getting help from the rest of the running back corps. Devontae Booker and Jalen Richard combined for 30 yards on six carries.

Derek Carr is tough

Derek Carr should be credited for the intensity and toughness he played with against the Browns.

After being plagued by cold-weather critics, Carr had the last laugh. He threw for 112 yards and a touchdowns with no interceptions in truly difficult windy conditions.

The passing game isn't where Carr earned his stripes today though.

Carr avoided the Browns pass rush throughout the large majority of the second half and made plays on the run. Carr ended the game as the team's second leader rusher, behind Jacobs, adding 42 yards on five carries on the ground, including a handful of clutch drive-extending first downs.

Gameday Photos: Week 8 vs. Browns

View photos from the Raiders' Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) forces a fumble during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) forces a fumble during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

