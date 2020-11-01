Quick Snap: Josh Jacobs powers to a career high in gritty win over Cleveland

Control the clock
The Raiders had an abundant amount of time with the football in FirstEnergy Stadium.
Jon Gruden was able to execute his usual game plan on offense to perfection and kill the Browns in plays and time of possession. The Raiders outworked the Browns in terms of possession, including a long drive in the fourth quarter that took nearly 11 minutes off the clock.
They had the ball for nearly 38 minutes on Sunday.
Josh Jacobs got back on track
After an abnormal 17-yard performance against Tampa Bay, Jacobs made sure he wasn't going to be "embarrassed" this week.
Jacobs found a way to use grit and determination in terrible weather conditions to ignite the run attack. His career-high 128-yard performance is even more impressive considering the Browns defense is ranked fifth in the league in stopping the run.
He once again proved he's a workhouse back that the Raiders can depend on any down they need him. Jacobs was also able to stay fresh throughout the game getting help from the rest of the running back corps. Devontae Booker and Jalen Richard combined for 30 yards on six carries.
Derek Carr is tough
Derek Carr should be credited for the intensity and toughness he played with against the Browns.
After being plagued by cold-weather critics, Carr had the last laugh. He threw for 112 yards and a touchdowns with no interceptions in truly difficult windy conditions.
The passing game isn't where Carr earned his stripes today though.
Carr avoided the Browns pass rush throughout the large majority of the second half and made plays on the run. Carr ended the game as the team's second leader rusher, behind Jacobs, adding 42 yards on five carries on the ground, including a handful of clutch drive-extending first downs.
