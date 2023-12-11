Quick Snap: Raiders fall to Vikings

Dec 10, 2023 at 04:22 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

This was your kind of game if you love stout defense.

However, the Las Vegas Raiders were on the wrong side of the scoreboard in the end, falling 3-0 to the Minnesota Vikings.

Through three quarters of football, there was no bend or break in either team's defensive unit as the game remained scoreless. It was the first game in Raiders history where neither team scored for three quarters.

Granted, both teams had their limited chances to put points on the board. Minnesota was in position to take a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter, however Greg Joseph missed a 49-yard field goal wide right.

The Raiders reached the red zone for the first time in the game in the third quarter, but Vikings safety Josh Metellus forced a fumble on Hunter Renfrow.

While the Vikings had some offensive woes, that doesn't take away from the exceptional play of the Silver and Black defense. The unit finished the day with five sacks, two coming from Maxx Crosby. The secondary also held their own, with pass deflections from Tre’von Moehrig, Marcus Epps and Amik Robertson.

The Vikings pulled quarterback Josh Dobbs, who went 10-for-23 with 63 passing yards, in the fourth quarter.

It wasn't an easy day at the office for rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell either. He was sacked four times by the Vikings, going 21-of-32 for 169 yards and an interception. His leading receiver was Davante Adams with 53 yards on seven receptions.

Vikings' Nick Mullens entered the game in relief of Dobbs, fueling a late-game drive to put the first and last three points on the board with 1:57 left in regulation. The Raiders got the ball back with time left to respond, but an interception by linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. sealed the Raiders' fate.

This game will be tough to swallow for the Silver and Black, considering this is the least amount points they've allowed this season. All they can do now is regroup and focus on the next task at hand on a short week – the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

