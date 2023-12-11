Quick Snap: Raiders fall to Vikings

While the Vikings had some offensive woes, that doesn't take away from the exceptional play of the Silver and Black defense. The unit finished the day with five sacks, two coming from Maxx Crosby. The secondary also held their own, with pass deflections from Tre’von Moehrig, Marcus Epps and Amik Robertson.

The Vikings pulled quarterback Josh Dobbs, who went 10-for-23 with 63 passing yards, in the fourth quarter.

It wasn't an easy day at the office for rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell either. He was sacked four times by the Vikings, going 21-of-32 for 169 yards and an interception. His leading receiver was Davante Adams with 53 yards on seven receptions.

Vikings' Nick Mullens entered the game in relief of Dobbs, fueling a late-game drive to put the first and last three points on the board with 1:57 left in regulation. The Raiders got the ball back with time left to respond, but an interception by linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. sealed the Raiders' fate.