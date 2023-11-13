Quick Snap: Raiders hold on to defeat Jets, 16-12

If you love defensive football and special teams, this was certainly the game for you.
The Las Vegas Raiders put together a tough four quarters of football to defeat the New York Jets, 16-12. The Silver and Black defense also limited to their opponent to no touchdowns.
It was a back-and-forth affair with both defenses capitalizing when needed as neither team found the end zone through three quarters of play. The defenses' play led to a rough day in the pocket was had by both Aidan O'Connell and Zach Wilson. O'Connell was sacked three times, while Wilson felt the Raiders defensive line breathing down his neck for two sacks.
After a third successful Daniel Carlson field goal evened the score, the Raiders offense strung together a hearty drive to start the fourth quarter. Josh Jacobs ripped open the middle of the field for a 40-yard gain. This set up O'Connell on the goal line to hit Michael Mayer on a fade route for a touchdown, the rookie tight end's first in the NFL.
Holding a four-point lead, O'Connell rallied his troops down the field for a 10-play drive to try and stack more points on the board. However, a Jacobs fumble gave the ball back to the Jets offense with less than six minutes to go in regulation.
With the Jets in scoring position in the red zone, linebacker Robert Spillane perfectly jumped a route for his third interception of the season.
Top performers for the Raiders included Davante Adams, who led the team in receiving yards (86) and receptions (six). Jacobs added 127 total scrimmage yards.
Off the heels of winning two-straight home games, the Raiders will travel to the Sunshine State to face the Miami Dolphins next Sunday.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.