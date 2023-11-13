Quick Snap: Raiders hold on to defeat Jets, 16-12

Nov 12, 2023 at 08:34 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

If you love defensive football and special teams, this was certainly the game for you.

The Las Vegas Raiders put together a tough four quarters of football to defeat the New York Jets, 16-12. The Silver and Black defense also limited to their opponent to no touchdowns. 

It was a back-and-forth affair with both defenses capitalizing when needed as neither team found the end zone through three quarters of play. The defenses' play led to a rough day in the pocket was had by both Aidan O'Connell and Zach Wilson. O'Connell was sacked three times, while Wilson felt the Raiders defensive line breathing down his neck for two sacks.

After a third successful Daniel Carlson field goal evened the score, the Raiders offense strung together a hearty drive to start the fourth quarter. Josh Jacobs ripped open the middle of the field for a 40-yard gain. This set up O'Connell on the goal line to hit Michael Mayer on a fade route for a touchdown, the rookie tight end's first in the NFL.

Holding a four-point lead, O'Connell rallied his troops down the field for a 10-play drive to try and stack more points on the board. However, a Jacobs fumble gave the ball back to the Jets offense with less than six minutes to go in regulation.

With the Jets in scoring position in the red zone, linebacker Robert Spillane perfectly jumped a route for his third interception of the season.

Top performers for the Raiders included Davante Adams, who led the team in receiving yards (86) and receptions (six). Jacobs added 127 total scrimmage yards.

Off the heels of winning two-straight home games, the Raiders will travel to the Sunshine State to face the Miami Dolphins next Sunday.

Gameday Photos: Week 10 vs. Jets

View photos from the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 116

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the bench during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the bench during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) is congratulated after making a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) is congratulated after making a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) celebrate a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) celebrate a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) and linebacker Malik Reed (52) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) and linebacker Malik Reed (52) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
116 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Snap: Raiders dominate at home, claim victory over New York Giants

The Silver and Black came away with eight sacks and a season-high 30 points in the Week 9 win.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders fall flat on the road to the Detroit Lions

Despite three turnovers for the Raiders defense, they leave Detroit empty-handed.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders drop tough road loss to Chicago Bears

The Silver and Black couldn't find a way to seize opportunities in Chicago, falling 30-12.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders win 500th game in franchise history with 21-17 victory over Patriots

The Silver and Black defense came through once again as team picks up third win of season.
news

Quick Snap: Three turnovers cap off Raiders' primetime victory

The Raiders capitalized off three interceptions to beat the Green Bay Packers, 17-13.
news

Quick Snap: Aidan O'Connell makes NFL debut, but Raiders fall to Chargers in Week 4

The Raiders' loss to their AFC West rival drops them to 1-3 on the season.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders comeback bid falters against Steelers

The Silver and Black fell in their home opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders suffer first defeat of the season

The Silver and Black are 1-1 after falling to the Buffalo Bills on the road.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders win seventh straight over Broncos

The Silver and Black took home a one-point Week 1 victory over their AFC West rivals.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders fall to Cowboys in preseason finale

Rookie QB Aidan O'Connell got his second start of the preseason and played into the fourth quarter, finishing 17-of-26 for 178 yards.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders defeat Los Angeles Rams for second preseason win

After a week in Los Angeles, the Raiders return to the desert with a lot of momentum on their side.

Latest Content

video

Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. Jets - Week 10

Nov 12, 2023

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' 16-12 victory over the New York Jets in Week 10 of the 2023 season.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders hold on to defeat Jets, 16-12

Nov 12, 2023

The Silver and Black found a way to pull out a win in gritty fashion on Sunday Night Football.
video

Must-See Play! Robert Spillane intercepts Zach Wilson

Nov 12, 2023

Watch as linebacker Robert Spillane jumps the route and intercepts Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.
video

Must-See Play! Michael Mayer highpoints 7-yard TD over Jets defender

Nov 12, 2023

Watch as rookie tight end Michael Mayer highpoints a 7-yard touchdown grab over a Jets defender during the fourth quarter.
video

Josh Jacobs follows blockers on CLUTCH 40-yard run vs. Jets

Nov 12, 2023

Watch as running back Josh Jacobs finds space on a 40-yard run against the New York Jets.
video

DeAndre Carter races down sideline for 32-yard punt return

Nov 12, 2023

Watch as wide receiver DeAndre Carter returns the Jets' punt for 32 yards during the third quarter.
video

Malcolm Koonce's strip sack on Zach Wilson

Nov 12, 2023

Watch as defensive end Malcolm Koonce sacks Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and forces a fumble during the third quarter.
news

Halftime Report: Slow start for the Raiders on Sunday Night Football

Nov 12, 2023

The Raiders trail the Jets, 9-6, in a game of field goals.
video

Daniel Carlson drills 54-yard FG to end the first half vs. Jets

Nov 12, 2023

Watch as kicker Daniel Carlson drills a 54-yard field goal as time expires in the second quarter against the New York Jets.
video

Aidan O'Connell has ALL DAY to find Davante Adams for 18-yard connection

Nov 12, 2023

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell scans the field and finds wide receiver Davante Adams for an 18-yard gain against the Jets.
video

Robert Spillane denies Breece Hall on Jets' third-down attempt

Nov 12, 2023

On third down, linebacker Robert Spillane meets Jets running back Breece Hall in the backfield to force a punt.
gallery

Gameday Photos: Week 10 vs. Jets

Nov 12, 2023

View photos from the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
View All
Advertising