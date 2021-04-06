Mock Draft Tracker: Defense is the name of the game

The 2021 NFL Draft is a little more than three weeks away, and with excitement building, it's time to take a look at the Las Vegas Raiders' potential picks.
General Manager Mike Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden made some improvements on both sides of the ball this offseason, but they made sure they improved the pass rush with the addition of Yannick Ngakoue. His presence alone will most certainly elevate the unit, but draft analysts believe the duo of Mayock and Gruden are far from beefing up the defensive front.
Here's what the analysts are saying:
|No. 17
|Jamin Davis
|LB
|Kentucky
Analysis:
"Get to know this name, because Davis is a big-time riser. When I sat down recently to watch his 2020 tape, I loved what I saw. He has tremendous range. He is physical. He can play inside or outside. He can cover and has some ball skills, including picking off three passes last season. Davis is the total package, and he could slot in at middle linebacker for Jon Gruden's Raiders team."
|No. 17
|Trevon Moehrig
|S
|TCU
Analysis:
"The Raiders were one of seven teams to allow north of 260 passing yards per game last season. In a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, that's a significant issue. Moehrig is the class's top safety and has terrific ball skills, which might help improve the Raiders' total of 10 interceptions in 2020."
|No. 17
|Kwity Paye
|EDGE
|Michigan
|No. 17
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|LB
|Notre Dame
Analysis:
"The Raiders need an infusion of athleticism and playmaking ability on the second level. Owusu-Koramoah is a sideline-to-sideline defender with speed, instincts and big-hit ability."
Take a look at draft prospects that analysts project the Silver and Black to select with their first-round pick (17th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft.
|No. 17
|Christian Barmore
|DT
|Alabama
Analysis:
"Many mock drafts have Las Vegas targeting a linebacker here, but Barmore is a true two-way defensive tackle who can improve the Raiders' run defense and interior pass rush."
|No. 17
|Christian Barmore
|DT
|Alabama
Analysis:
"The Raiders don't hesitate here, as pass-rushing juice from the inside is desperately needed on this team."
