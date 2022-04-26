Raiders 2022 Draft Primer: How to watch, draft order, when the Raiders pick and more

Apr 26, 2022 at 03:52 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

We're just two days away from one of the biggest league events of the year: the NFL Draft. Read through for everything you need to know with all eyes on Las Vegas.

When is the draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 28 and will conclude on Saturday, April 30.

  • Day 1 (Round 1): 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 28
  • Day 2 (Rounds 2-3): 4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 29
  • Day 3 (Rounds 4-7): 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 30

Where is the draft?

Taking place in the Raiders' backyard, fans will get to experience the first ever draft in Las Vegas. The Draft Experience and Draft Theater are located behind the High Roller and The LINQ, adjacent Caesars Forum. The Red Carpet Stage, which will feature interviews with draft picks as well as performances from iconic Vegas entertainers, will be on the Bellagio Fountains.

Visit NFL.com/OnePass to register for free entry to the NFL Draft.

How do I watch the draft?

The draft will air each day on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Nationwide radio coverage will be provided by ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and Westwood One Sports.

You can also follow along with updates and news from Raiders.com, including our live draft tracker. Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and live stream alerts for various announcements.

What is the full draft order for the first round?

Table inside Article
PickTeam
1Jacksonville Jaguars
2Detroit Lions
3Houston Texans
4New York Jets
5New York Giants
6Carolina Panthers
7New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)
8Atlanta Falcons
9Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)
10New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)
11Washington Commanders
12Minnesota Vikings
13Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
14Baltimore Ravens
15Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)
16New Orleans Saints (via Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)
17Los Angeles Chargers
18Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints)
19New Orleans Saints (via Philadelphia Eagles)
20Pittsburgh Steelers
21New England Patriots
22Green Bay Packers (via Las Vegas Raiders)
23Arizona Cardinals
24Dallas Cowboys
25Buffalo Bills
26Tennessee Titans
27Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28Green Bay Packers
29Kansas City Chiefs (via San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
30Kansas City Chiefs
31Cincinnati Bengals
32Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)

What picks do the Raiders have?

As of now, the Silver and Black have five draft picks, with their first selection coming in Round 3 at No. 86.

Table inside Article
RoundDraft Selection
Round 3No. 86
Round 4No. 126
Round 5No. 164 (via New England Patriots)
Round 5No. 165
Round 7No. 227 (via Carolina Panthers)

Follow along on our draft tracker and our social channels below for all the latest news and content from the 2022 Draft:

Facebook: Las Vegas Raiders

Instagram: @Raiders

Twitter: @Raiders

TikTok: @Raiders

YouTube: Raiders

