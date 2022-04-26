Raiders 2022 Draft Primer: How to watch, draft order, when the Raiders pick and more

We're just two days away from one of the biggest league events of the year: the NFL Draft. Read through for everything you need to know with all eyes on Las Vegas.
When is the draft?
The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 28 and will conclude on Saturday, April 30.
- Day 1 (Round 1): 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 28
- Day 2 (Rounds 2-3): 4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 29
- Day 3 (Rounds 4-7): 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 30
Where is the draft?
Taking place in the Raiders' backyard, fans will get to experience the first ever draft in Las Vegas. The Draft Experience and Draft Theater are located behind the High Roller and The LINQ, adjacent Caesars Forum. The Red Carpet Stage, which will feature interviews with draft picks as well as performances from iconic Vegas entertainers, will be on the Bellagio Fountains.
How do I watch the draft?
The draft will air each day on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
Nationwide radio coverage will be provided by ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and Westwood One Sports.
You can also follow along with updates and news from Raiders.com, including our live draft tracker.
|Pick
|Team
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|2
|Detroit Lions
|3
|Houston Texans
|4
|New York Jets
|5
|New York Giants
|6
|Carolina Panthers
|7
|New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|9
|Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)
|10
|New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)
|11
|Washington Commanders
|12
|Minnesota Vikings
|13
|Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
|14
|Baltimore Ravens
|15
|Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)
|16
|New Orleans Saints (via Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)
|17
|Los Angeles Chargers
|18
|Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints)
|19
|New Orleans Saints (via Philadelphia Eagles)
|20
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|21
|New England Patriots
|22
|Green Bay Packers (via Las Vegas Raiders)
|23
|Arizona Cardinals
|24
|Dallas Cowboys
|25
|Buffalo Bills
|26
|Tennessee Titans
|27
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|28
|Green Bay Packers
|29
|Kansas City Chiefs (via San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
|30
|Kansas City Chiefs
|31
|Cincinnati Bengals
|32
|Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)
What picks do the Raiders have?
As of now, the Silver and Black have five draft picks, with their first selection coming in Round 3 at No. 86.
|Round
|Draft Selection
|Round 3
|No. 86
|Round 4
|No. 126
|Round 5
|No. 164 (via New England Patriots)
|Round 5
|No. 165
|Round 7
|No. 227 (via Carolina Panthers)
Follow along on our draft tracker and our social channels for all the latest news and content from the 2022 Draft:
