Raiders acquire 2021 draft selection; Trade Gabe Jackson

Mar 20, 2021 at 05:14 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired a 2021 draft selection via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, the club announced Saturday.

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send G Gabe Jackson to the Seahawks in return for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

Jackson started in 99-of-100 appearances with the Raiders since being drafted by the club in the third round (81st overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. In 2020, he started all 16 contests for the third time in his career, helping the offense finish ranked eighth in the NFL. Jackson was the team's 2020 Ed Block Courage Award recipient and a 2016 Pro Bowl alternate.

