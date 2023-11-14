Raiders acquire CB Jack Jones

Nov 14, 2023 at 02:47 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed CB Jack Jones via waivers, the club announced Tuesday.

Jones, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback, joins the Raiders after spending two seasons (2022-23) with the New England Patriots. Originally a fourth-round draft pick (121st overall) by the Patriots, Jones has appeared in 17 career games with two starts and totaled 42 tackles (33 solo), two interceptions, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and seven passes defensed.

In 2023, he has played in four games and recorded eight tackles (four) and one pass defensed. As a rookie in 2022, Jones appeared in 13 games with two starts and tallied 30 tackles (25), two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

A native of Long Beach, Calif., Jones attended Long Beach Poly High School before playing two seasons at USC (2016-17) and finishing his collegiate career at Arizona State. Overall, he played in 53 games and recorded 145 total tackles, 29 passes defensed and 10 interceptions.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived DE Isaac Rochell.

