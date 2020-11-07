Raiders activate Daniel Ross; waive Rico Gafford

Nov 07, 2020 at 01:43 PM
HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have activated DT Daniel Ross from the Reserve/Injured – Designated For Return List, the club announced Saturday.

Ross joined the team as a free agent this past offseason after spending his first three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2017-19). Ross appeared in just one game for the Raiders, logging three tackles, before being placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Oct. 2. He has appeared in 17 contests over his career, tallying 17 stops (seven solo), two sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived WR Rico Gafford. Originally entering the league with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Gafford was later signed to the Raiders' practice squad as a free agent. The product out of Wyoming has appeared in eight contests for the Raiders since joining the club, making one start and recording two receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.

