Raiders activate Daniel Ross; waive Rico Gafford

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have activated DT Daniel Ross from the Reserve/Injured – Designated For Return List, the club announced Saturday.

Ross joined the team as a free agent this past offseason after spending his first three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2017-19). Ross appeared in just one game for the Raiders, logging three tackles, before being placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Oct. 2. He has appeared in 17 contests over his career, tallying 17 stops (seven solo), two sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.