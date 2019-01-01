Raiders announce reserve/future signings - 1.1.19

Kaser: Played in 36 games with the Chargers from 2016-18…Career totals include 146 punts for 6,918 yards, averaging 47.4 yards per punt…Played four games with the Chargers in 2018 and also spent one week with the Green Bay Packers but did not play…Originally selected by the Chargers in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M.