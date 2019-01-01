Raiders announce reserve/future signings - 1.1.19

Jan 01, 2019 at 01:39 PM
ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed the following 10 players to Reserve/Future contracts, the club announced Tuesday.

Nine of the 10 signees finished the season on the Raiders practice squad.

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Blacknall, Saeed WR 6-2 2018 R Penn State
Butler, James RB 5-9 210 R Iowa
Collins, Cayson LB 6-1 230 R North Carolina
Cowser, James LB 6-3 245 3 Southern Utah
Davis, Rashard WR 5-9 177 1 James Madison
Dorleant, Makinton DB 5-11 182 2 Northern Iowa
Kaser, Drew P 6-2 206 3 Texas A&M
McGloster, Jamar T 6-6 319 R Syracuse
Peterman, Nathan QB 6-2 225 2 Pittsburgh
Yurachek, Ryan FB 6-0 240 R Marshall

Kaser: Played in 36 games with the Chargers from 2016-18…Career totals include 146 punts for 6,918 yards, averaging 47.4 yards per punt…Played four games with the Chargers in 2018 and also spent one week with the Green Bay Packers but did not play…Originally selected by the Chargers in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M.

