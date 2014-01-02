Raiders Announce Reserve/Future Signings

QB Trent Edwards is back in Silver and Black. Edwards was in training camp with the Raiders in 2011. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

The Oakland Raiders have signed the following three players to Reserve/Future contracts, General Manager Reggie McKenzie announced on Thursday.

Player Pos Ht Wt Exp College Carter, David DT 6-5 300 3 UCLA Edwards, Trent QB 6-4 230 5 Stanford Troup, Torell DT 6-3 327 2 Central Florida

Carter:Carter was originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round (184th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He spent two years (2011 and 2012) with the Cardinals, appearing in 32 games, totaling 29 tackles, one sack, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. After being waived by the Cardinals on 8/30/13, he signed on with the Dallas Cowboys, appearing in three games and making one tackle. He was waived by Dallas on 10/15.

Edwards: Edwards entered the league in 2007 as a third-round selection (92nd overall) from Stanford. The Bay Area native has spent time with the Buffalo Bills (2007-10), Jacksonville Jaguars (2010) and Philadelphia Eagles (2012). Edwards has played in 38 games in his career, making 33 starts, and has thrown for 6,033 yards on 563-of-929 passing with 26 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. His best NFL season came in 2008 with Buffalo, when he threw for 2,699 yards on 245-of-374 passing with 11 touchdowns and an 85.4 quarterback rating. He last played for Philadelphia in 2012.