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Raiders Announce Reserve/Future Signings

Jan 02, 2014 at 06:31 AM
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Raiders Communications
010214-edwards.jpg

QB Trent Edwards is back in Silver and Black. Edwards was in training camp with the Raiders in 2011. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

The Oakland Raiders have signed the following three players to Reserve/Future contracts, General Manager Reggie McKenzie announced on Thursday.

PlayerPosHtWtExpCollege
Carter, DavidDT6-53003UCLA
Edwards, TrentQB6-42305Stanford
Troup, TorellDT6-33272Central Florida

Carter:Carter was originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round (184th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He spent two years (2011 and 2012) with the Cardinals, appearing in 32 games, totaling 29 tackles, one sack, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. After being waived by the Cardinals on 8/30/13, he signed on with the Dallas Cowboys, appearing in three games and making one tackle. He was waived by Dallas on 10/15.

Edwards: Edwards entered the league in 2007 as a third-round selection (92nd overall) from Stanford. The Bay Area native has spent time with the Buffalo Bills (2007-10), Jacksonville Jaguars (2010) and Philadelphia Eagles (2012). Edwards has played in 38 games in his career, making 33 starts, and has thrown for 6,033 yards on 563-of-929 passing with 26 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. His best NFL season came in 2008 with Buffalo, when he threw for 2,699 yards on 245-of-374 passing with 11 touchdowns and an 85.4 quarterback rating. He last played for Philadelphia in 2012.

Troup: Originally drafted in the second round (41st overall) of the 2010 NFL draft from Central Florida, Troup spent the first two seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills. He played in 21 games, amassing 31 tackles and two passes defensed before suffering a back injury that has kept him off the field since 2011. While playing for UCF, Troup was a team captain his senior season and was a two-time second-team All-Conference USA selection.

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