Raiders at Rams: How to watch the Silver and Black at SoFi Stadium

Aug 20, 2021 at 09:30 AM
After getting the W in their first game of the preseason, the Las Vegas Raiders packed up and headed to Los Angeles for joint practices with the Rams. The two teams are set to face off Saturday at SoFi Stadium, where the Raiders will look to continue their winning ways.

You don't want to miss all the action, so here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game:

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

SoFi Stadium

Saturday, August 21

7:00 p.m. PT

Broadcast Information (Television)
Network: FOX
Play-by-play: Beth Mowins
Color Analyst: Matt Millen and Rich Gannon
Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play: Brent Musburger
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play: Cristian Echeverria
Color Analyst: Harry Ruiz

Watch the game in-market on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried. The livestream will also be available for users on Raiders.com via iOS mobile devices.

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Watch on Mobile

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.

  • Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
  • Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
  • Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Joint Training Camp Practice With Los Angeles Rams: 8.19.21

The Las Vegas Raiders took the field at California Lutheran University for their last joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
1 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
2 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
3 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
4 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood's (70) cleat on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
5 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood's (70) cleat on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
6 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
7 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
8 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
9 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) signs an autograph during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
10 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) signs an autograph during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan catches an autographed football during the Raiders' joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
11 / 99

A Las Vegas Raiders fan catches an autographed football during the Raiders' joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden with Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay on the field for a joint practice at 2021 Training Camp.
12 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden with Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay on the field for a joint practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
13 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
14 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
15 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
16 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
17 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
18 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan watches the Raiders' joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
19 / 99

A Las Vegas Raiders fan watches the Raiders' joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
20 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
21 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
22 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
23 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
24 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
25 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A football in the air during the Las Vegas Raiders' joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
26 / 99

A football in the air during the Las Vegas Raiders' joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
27 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
28 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
29 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
30 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
31 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
32 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
33 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (61) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
34 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (61) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
35 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
36 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
37 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
38 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
39 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
40 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
41 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
42 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
43 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
44 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
45 / 99

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
46 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
47 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Te'von Coney (59) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
48 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Te'von Coney (59) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
49 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
50 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
51 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
52 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
53 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
54 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
55 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
56 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
57 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
58 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
59 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
60 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
61 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
62 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
63 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
64 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
65 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
66 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
67 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
68 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
69 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
70 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
71 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
72 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
73 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
74 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
75 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
76 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
77 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
78 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
79 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
80 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
81 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
82 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
83 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
84 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in a huddle on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
85 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in a huddle on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
86 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
87 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
88 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
89 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
90 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
91 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
92 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
93 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
94 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
95 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
96 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
97 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
98 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.
99 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
