Raiders celebrate league-wide Back Together Weekend

Jul 29, 2023 at 12:50 PM
It's Back Together Weekend around the NFL and the Raiders joined in the celebration.

The Silver and Black invited eight local flag football teams and 12 community organizations out to practice on Saturday to watch their favorite stars get to work, also getting the chance to get autographs from various Raiders.

"All the guys that play football know how much of a role model they become to our youth, and how important our game is to those kids," McDaniels said Saturday morning. "Any time we can give back to them or help them in any way, that certainly has been a goal. It's been very clear to me since I've got here."

This marks the third straight year that the Raiders have invited local community groups to Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Before practice kicked off, the Raiderettes gave a special performance and General Manager Dave Ziegler fired up the crowd.

"Football is officially here, and we're ready to go," he said. "Today, we're celebrating fans around the league, but especially the most die-hard, Raider Nation!"

Fans can watch full coverage of all 32 Training Camps during Back Together Weekend on NFL Network and NFL+, with additional coverage on ABC and ESPN.

Photos: Fans at 2023 Training Camp

View photos of fans enjoying the first week of the Silver and Black's 2023 Training Camp.

