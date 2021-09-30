Raiders-Chargers Week 4 Injury Report

As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their primetime road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) returned to practice after two weeks as a non-participant.
Safety Roderic Teamer, who has been out with an ankle injury since the beginning of the season, also returned to practice in a limited role.
"We had some guys back at practice and we'll have to see how it goes in the next few days. ... It's good to have everybody back at practice," Head Coach Jon Gruden said Thursday.
All Raiders players participated in practice in some capacity.
Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Shoulder
|LP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Ankle
|LP
|Dallin Leavitt
|S
|Concussion
|FP
|Trayvon Mullen
|CB
|Shoulder
|LP
|Carl Nassib
|DE
|Toe
|FP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Achilles/Quad
|FP
|Roderic Teamer
|S
|Ankle
|LP
|Solomon Thomas
|DE
|Knee
|LP
Los Angeles Chargers:
For the Chargers, cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (shoulder) and defensive lineman Justin Jones (calf) returned to practice as limited participants after missing the team's Week 3 matchup against the Chiefs.
Wide receiver Keenan Allen (ankle) and safety Derwin James Jr. (toe/shoulder) were also limited in practice.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Ankle
|LP
|Joey Bosa
|OLB
|Foot/Ankle
|FP
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Hip
|LP
|Chris Harris Jr.
|CB
|Shoulder
|LP
|Derwin James Jr.
|S
|Toe/Shoulder
|LP
|Justin Jones
|DL
|Calf
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed