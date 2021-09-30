Raiders-Chargers Week 4 Injury Report

As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their primetime road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) returned to practice after two weeks as a non-participant.

Safety Roderic Teamer, who has been out with an ankle injury since the beginning of the season, also returned to practice in a limited role.

"We had some guys back at practice and we'll have to see how it goes in the next few days. ... It's good to have everybody back at practice," Head Coach Jon Gruden said Thursday.

All Raiders players participated in practice in some capacity.