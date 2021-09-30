Raiders-Chargers Week 4 Injury Report

Sep 30, 2021 at 03:39 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their primetime road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) returned to practice after two weeks as a non-participant.

Safety Roderic Teamer, who has been out with an ankle injury since the beginning of the season, also returned to practice in a limited role.

"We had some guys back at practice and we'll have to see how it goes in the next few days. ... It's good to have everybody back at practice," Head Coach Jon Gruden said Thursday.

All Raiders players participated in practice in some capacity.

Las Vegas Raiders:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Nate Hobbs CB Shoulder LP
Josh Jacobs RB Ankle LP
Dallin Leavitt S Concussion FP
Trayvon Mullen CB Shoulder LP
Carl Nassib DE Toe FP
Denzel Perryman LB Achilles/Quad FP
Roderic Teamer S Ankle LP
Solomon Thomas DE Knee LP

Los Angeles Chargers:

For the Chargers, cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (shoulder) and defensive lineman Justin Jones (calf) returned to practice as limited participants after missing the team's Week 3 matchup against the Chiefs.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (ankle) and safety Derwin James Jr. (toe/shoulder) were also limited in practice.

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Keenan Allen WR Ankle LP
Joey Bosa OLB Foot/Ankle FP
Alohi Gilman S Hip LP
Chris Harris Jr. CB Shoulder LP
Derwin James Jr. S Toe/Shoulder LP
Justin Jones DL Calf LP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

