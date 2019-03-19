Raiders.com Mailbag: How will the roles shake out in the wide receivers room?

EP: Klae, welcome aboard, brother.

What should you be excited about in 2019? First of all, the best wide receiver in football now wears the Silver and Black, and if Instagram is any indication, Antonio Brown and Derek Carr are having a blast together thus far.

Outside of AB though, with three first-round draft picks at their disposal, the Raiders have the chance to be a very different team in 2019 than they were last season, and if all goes to plan, that will result in more happy Sundays for Raider Nation.

Also, there's no team in sports that has better uniforms than the Silver and Black, so you'll always look better than your friend when you're reppin' your squad.

*As has become tradition, our final question for this Mailbag is an internal one, gifted to us by our digital czar, Dave.

From Dave G: If AB were to pass Jerry Rice, where would that put him on the franchise's career receiving list?

EP: In case you guys don't fully get Dave's reference, during Antonio Brown's introductory presser, Mr. Big Chest said his goal is to pass Jerry Rice as the all-time leading receiver in NFL history. In order for him to do that, he'd have to record 11,689 receiving yards and 713 receptions.

If AB were to do that, Brown would have sole possession of second place on the Raiders all-time receiving list, behind just Mr. Raider himself, Tim Brown.