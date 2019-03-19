Raiders.com Mailbag: How will the roles shake out in the wide receivers room?

Now that we finally have a chance to catch our breath from the whirlwind that has been free agency for the Silver and Black, the Raiders.com Mailbag is open once again.
The transactions have been flying since the start of the 2019 NFL league year, but now that we have a break in the action, it's time to get to your queries, and believe it or not, we did have a few non-Antonio Brown related questions this week.
Let's get to it.
EP: The Raiders wide receiving corps really has undergone quite the transformation since the start of the league year. As you mentioned, Jordy Nelson has been released, and with the acquisition of Antonio Brown, and the signing of Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson, there will be no shortage of fresh faces in that group in 2019.
As far as who plays in the slot in 2019, I think as of now, it'll likely be a two-man battle between Seth Roberts and J.J. Nelson. A season ago, Roberts was the Raiders primary slot receiver, and he set career marks in both receptions (45) and receiving yards (494), but I think he'll have to compete for his reps once again in 2019.
It's hard to play the "who will get snaps in 2019" game this early in the process because we really have no idea what the roster will look like in July, but my guess – right now anyway – is that Roberts and Nelson will get first crack at the gig.
EP: For me, personally, I'm taking one of the pass rushers, no questions asked.
General Manager Mike Mayock called this group of defensive linemen the best he's seen in a decade, and NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah said that – as far as the pass rushers go – there's something for everyone in this class.
If you're asking my non-football guy opinion, I really like Quinnen Williams from Alabama; the man is about as disruptive as they come, and I love the fact that he can get to the quarterback from the interior of the defensive line.
That said, any of the top-tier guys would likely be a tremendous addition to a Raiders defense that struggled mightily at times to get after the quarterback last year.
I'll leave you with this thought though, wouldn't it be fun to see Mo Hurst and Mr. Williams lined up next to each other on the defensive line?
EP: Klae, welcome aboard, brother.
What should you be excited about in 2019? First of all, the best wide receiver in football now wears the Silver and Black, and if Instagram is any indication, Antonio Brown and Derek Carr are having a blast together thus far.
Outside of AB though, with three first-round draft picks at their disposal, the Raiders have the chance to be a very different team in 2019 than they were last season, and if all goes to plan, that will result in more happy Sundays for Raider Nation.
Also, there's no team in sports that has better uniforms than the Silver and Black, so you'll always look better than your friend when you're reppin' your squad.
*As has become tradition, our final question for this Mailbag is an internal one, gifted to us by our digital czar, Dave.
From Dave G: If AB were to pass Jerry Rice, where would that put him on the franchise's career receiving list?
EP: In case you guys don't fully get Dave's reference, during Antonio Brown's introductory presser, Mr. Big Chest said his goal is to pass Jerry Rice as the all-time leading receiver in NFL history. In order for him to do that, he'd have to record 11,689 receiving yards and 713 receptions.
If AB were to do that, Brown would have sole possession of second place on the Raiders all-time receiving list, behind just Mr. Raider himself, Tim Brown.
That's a lot of yardage between two dudes with the same last name.