Raiders.com Mailbag: Which player are you excited to watch during the second half of the season?

The Oakland Raiders are back to work.

After a disappointing outing last Thursday on the road against the San Francisco 49ers, the Silver and Black returned to work Monday, and are now in the midst of their preparations for their Week 10 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Philip Rivers and Co., handled the Raiders earlier this year, so Head Coach Jon Gruden's squad will look to even the season series, snapping a four-game skid in the process.

Kickoff against the Bolts is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum; let's get to this week's edition of the Mailbag.

From Chris Harbert: What position do you see the Raiders looking for in the draft?

EP: Chris, I'm very much looking forward to the 2019 NFL Draft – as is our resident draft expert Kyle Martin aka @kylesfeed – but the fact remains, it's a little bit early to start thinking about the draft.

I know that things are kind of rough right now with the team sitting at 1-7, but the reality of it is, we still have a lot of football to play – eight games in fact.

It only takes one win to change the tune of a team, so I'm looking forward to seeing what the Raiders do this weekend against the Bolts.

I'll say this though, with three first-round picks coming up, the draft content on Raiders.com will come fast and furious…. when the time is right.

From John Godwin: What player are you excited to see more from this year?

EP: Arden Key's going to my guy here.

Each week when we watch the rookie from LSU go out and do his thing, I feel like we see him getting closer and closer to having a handful of big, explosive plays.

Well, without Bruce Irvin on the roster any longer, I think more will be asked of No. 99, and truthfully, I'm really fired up to see what he does with those chances.