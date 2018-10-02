Raiders head to Los Angeles to face the division rival Chargers

The Oakland Raiders travel to the StubHub Center for their third away game in their last four contests, following their home victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. The trip to Los Angeles marks the club's second appearance at the StubHub Center after closing out the 2017 campaign in Los Angeles, a game the Chargers took by a score of 30-10. The Chargers currently own a two-game win streak over the Silver and Black, while the Raiders hold a 62-52-1 advantage over the Bolts in the all-time series. Week 5's kickoff is set for this Sunday, Oct. 7 at 1:05 p.m. PT. The Raiders recorded their first victory of the 2018 campaign with a 45-42 thrilling overtime finish over the Browns this past Sunday. Down 34-42 with 1:28 left in the fourth quarter and no timeouts, QB Derek Carr orchestrated a 6-play, 53-yard drive that lasted just 58 seconds. The drive culminated with a 7-yard touchdown pass to TE Jared Cook, his second score of the afternoon. On the ensuing two-point conversion, Carr completed a pass to WR Jordy Nelson, who also tallied a touchdown reception earlier in the fourth quarter, to tie the game at 42 and send the game into overtime. On the final drive of overtime, Carr completed passes to four different receivers and positioned the offense for a 29- yard field goal from K Matt McCrane, culminating an 11-play, 70- yard game-winning drive. The come-from-behind victory marked Carr's 14th game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime, second-most since entering the league in 2014.

Table inside Article The Setting Date: Sunday, October 7, 2018 Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PT Site: StubHub Center (2003) Capacity/Surface: 27,000/Natural Grass Regular Season: Raiders lead, 62-52-1 Postseason: Raiders lead, 1-0

In Week 4, the Raiders compiled 565 yards of total offense, the most in the NFL this season and most by a team since Week 16 of the 2016 campaign. Dating back to the 1970 AFL-NFL Merger, only Week 8 of the 2016 season did the Silver and Black register more offensive yards (626 yards at Tampa Bay). Additionally, the Raiders notched a 400-yard passer, two 100-yard receivers and one 100-yard rusher. It marked the first time since 1964 in which the club has achieved the milestone. The Raiders are the first team to achieve the milestone since the Denver Broncos in Week 13 of 2013. The Raiders have now recorded a 100-yard receiver for the fourth consecutive week, the first time the team has done so to begin a season since 2005. The Raiders are one of just three teams (Minnesota and Tampa Bay) in the NFL to accomplish the feat through the first quarter of the season.

Table inside Article Broadcast Information (Television) CBS Play-by-play: Greg Gumbel Color Analyst: Trent Green & Bruce Arians Sideline/Field: Melanie Collins Producer: Ken Mack Director: Suzanne Smith

Here are some notable connections between the Raiders and the Chargers: • Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley spent time on the same coaching staff in Tampa Bay from 2006-08, serving as head coach and linebackers coach, respectively. • Raiders director of player personnel Joey Clinkscales and Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn were both with the New York Jets from 2009-11. Clinkscales served in a variety of scouting roles, most recently as the vice president of college scouting, while Lynn served as the team’s running backs coach. Additionally, Chargers quality control – offense coach Dan Shamash also spent one season with Clinkscales in New York during the 2008 season as a coaching assistant. Chargers head strength and conditioning coach John Lott also spent eight seasons (1997-2004) with Clinkscales in the same capacity with the Jets. • Raiders assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia spent two seasons in San Diego with the Chargers as special teams coordinator in 2011 before adding assistant head coaching duties in 2012. • Raiders assistant defensive line coach Marco Coleman played defensive end for the Chargers from 1996-98.

Table inside Article Broadcast Information (Radio) Raiders Radio Network Flagship: 740 KCBS Play-by-play: Brent Musburger Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy Sideline: Chris Townsend Spanish Flagship: La Z 1490-AM/107.5-FM Play-by-play: Fernando Arias Color Analyst: Ambrosio Rico