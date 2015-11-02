Raiders Help Make a Wish Come True

Nov 02, 2015 at 08:43 AM

The Oakland Raiders welcomed seven-year-old Chase DeLisle to their facility and O.co Coliseum over the weekend. Chase signed a "coach" contract and had the opportunity to "coach" the team at Friday's practice, he held a press conference and was on hand for the Raiders win over the New York Jets.

Head Coach Jack Del Rio presented Chase with a black Raiders jersey and a locker was outfitted for him. Chase spent Friday at practice and watched the Raiders win Sunday.

Event Gallery: Raiders Help Make a Wish

