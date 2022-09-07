Raiders hold Junior Training Camp at Child Haven Emergency Shelter

Sep 07, 2022 at 12:30 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
JTC_thumb_090722

In an effort to bring joy to children who are going through tough circumstances, the Las Vegas Raiders — represented by Raider Rusher and members of the Raiderettes — hosted a Raiders Junior Training Camp (RJTC) for the residents of the Child Haven Emergency Shelter. Additionally, the Raiders transported Las Vegas area youth currently living in foster homes to participate in the RJTC, which is a free youth football clinic facilitated by the Raiders and geared towards boys and girls ages 7-12. The children were also surprised with drawstring backpacks filled with Raiders-themed giveaways.

The camp's curriculum was developed so that any student can participate regardless of age, gender, ability or experience. Raider Rusher and the Raiderettes led the participants through football drills, encouraged them to be active at least 60 minutes a day and spoke about the importance of healthy eating. The Raiders have conducted over 200 RJTCs since announced their relocation to Las Vegas in 2017.

The Child Haven Emergency Shelter is a licensed facility, staffed by Clark County Department of Family Services employees who provide safe, nurturing temporary care for children who cannot safely remain with their families. County staff provides direct care, daily supervision, and life skills development to children in this temporary placement.

