Raiders linebackers forging a 'blue-collar, gritty' identity

The players in the Raiders linebacking corps may not be household names yet, but there's no doubt they could become a problem for opposing offenses.

While it's a young group, there's more than enough talent in the position group to make an impact. Several of them have flashed early in their careers, with the hope of taking the next step in 2023. With a mixture of bruising run stoppers and former safeties, there's one common goal among the Raiders linebackers and the entire defense: create turnovers.

"On defense, we talk about defending the field, defending the situations, but it's also about being disruptive. And the No. 1 way to disrupt is to have turnovers," said defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. "It's one of the main emphasis points we make. It's something that we know we have to work on every day. Coach [McDaniels] is giving us plenty of opportunities in terms of periods and practice to be able to work it. So, we're going to try to instill it in everybody. You want a defense that's looking for the ball."