Raiders Mailbag: Biggest shocks and surprises of the Raiders' season 

Marco Manzo said:

"How the whole team did with their resiliency and ability to keep going and not let one thing after another derail them."

An early-season head coaching change, two first-round picks released, torn ACLs, broken ankles and a pandemic still running rampant.

And the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders still won 10 games and made the playoffs.

Raider Nation should be proud of this resilient bunch for the way they played and responded to adversity. At 6-7, coming off a 39-point road loss to a division rival, they didn't quit. The rolled off four straight wins under a touchdown margin to clinch a playoff berth. When one player went down, another player stepped up – whether it was rookie like Nate Hobbs﻿, a trade acquisition like Denzel Perryman or a practice squad signee like Brandon Facyson﻿. The Raiders got the absolute most out of this unit this season, and it ultimately paid off until the very end.

"We went through some stuff, some refining, some hard times, but we locked the doors every day on Monday, and the people that were inside that building didn't stop believing in this," Derek Carr said after the Raiders victory over the Chargers. "It showed today. We made it to the playoffs. It's awesome, it's probably the coolest accomplishment I think I've ever had in my life, football-wise. To see where we were at, everything we went through, and to still make it, no record, nothing. This was the coolest thing to see. This team come together and be able to still decide that this is what we wanted to do, it's a cool feeling, that's for sure."