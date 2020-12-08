Raiders Mailbag: Can the Raiders defense contain Philip Rivers, Jonathan Taylor Sunday?

Debby Brascia asks…

"How will you prepare defensively for the Colts?"

The Silver and Black may not be too familiar with the Colts as a team, but they've had to face their new quarterback for 16 years now.

The Raiders will have to get after 39-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers. This is Rivers' first season playing with the Colts after his long stint with the AFC West foe Chargers.

If the Raiders want to stop the Colts, they must get after Rivers and not give him time in the pocket to make plays. Rivers' new offensive line is stellar behind All-Pro guard Quentin Nelson, but if the defensive line can create enough pressure to force a mistake, it will go a long way toward containing the Colts.