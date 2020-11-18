Raiders Mailbag: Don't call it a comeback for Devontae Booker

Anthony Calderon asks…

"The last 3 games the Raiders passing hasn't broken 200 yards (I understand the Browns game was due to weather). Do you see Carr passing more against KC?"

The Silver and Black offense has gravitated more toward the run lately, but it's actually been a point of pride for this offense. Derek Carr has repeatedly mentioned how important it is to win in different ways from week to week, and the offense has been able to have great success behind dominant run blocking. But Carr has still been playing great football despite his passing attempts dipping the past couple of games.

No. 4 could be in store for a shootout with the Chiefs, as their high-octane offense can put up points against the best of them. Carr's best statistical game he's had this season was against the Chiefs Week 5 in Arrowhead, throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

The Raiders will definitely continue to try to control the pace of the game and win the time of possession with their dynamic run attack. That said, Carr has proven that he can win games with his arm and has been responsible for 19 fourth-quarter comebacks since being drafted in 2014.