Raiders Mailbag: How have the second-year wideouts fared during Training Camp?

Eric Richard asks:

"How is Bryan Edwards looking this year?"

According to Head Coach Jon Gruden, like Terrell Owens.

﻿Bryan Edwards﻿ has also had his moments through the first week of camp where he looks like he could become a dangerous weapon in this offense. A very common word that has come up to describe the way Edwards plays is "violent." Everything Edwards does is intense and with passion. He loves to use his height and strength to bully defenders, and is becoming a better route runner.

Edwards – like his 2020 draft classmate Ruggs – has looked much more serious and focused on the field with more knowledge of the playbook. It seems like the progressions of the two receivers have gone hand in hand throughout the offseason. Gruden is looking forward to seeing what Edwards has to offer going into preseason and compared the receiver to a Hall of Famer during an interview with NFL Network.

"Edwards has great ability," said Gruden. "He's got great ability. I'm excited about him. You see he looks like T.O., he looks like one of the number one wideouts in the league."