Raiders Mailbag: What is the Silver and Black's mindset going into free agency?

Dorian A. Oatis asks…

Will we sign an experienced veteran on defense to help develop/influence our younger talent?

This, in my opinion, is a good question and even a better strategy.

While the Raiders defense currently lacks several things, the one thing that shines out to me the most is the lack of experience and leadership. The average age of the starting defensive unit in the season opener against the Carolina Panthers last season was 25 years old. Jon Gruden's approach of building the defense with youth is necessary and has proven to work — the Raiders' Week 7 opponent and the 2020 Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting defense was the same average age of 25. The difference is the veteran leadership of players like All-Pro defensive linemen Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul that took their young core to the next level. This is the same caliber of players that the Silver and Black could go after this offseason to complement the young talent already in place.