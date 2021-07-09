Raiders Mailbag: Will Charles Woodson go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a Raider?

Autumn Bonner asks...

Will Charles Woodson go in as a Raider or Packer?

While Charles Woodson spent most of his illustrious career in the Silver and Black uniform, it's only fair that he represents both teams while being inducted.

What makes Woodson's legacy so special is how he was able to leave Oakland with arguably a Hall of Fame worthy first stint, use his veteran leadership and talent to win a Defensive Player of the Year award and a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers – and then come back and end his career with the team that drafted him. Woodson has said in previous interviews that injuries and burnout caused things to go south in his first Raiders stint. But he never truly wanted to leave the team and this fanbase.

It's hard to say where his head is at now, but for what it's worth, Woodson did offer a little insight into this topic back in 2013. Speaking with a Wisconsin radio station, Woodson said: "When it comes [time for the Hall of Fame], I'm going probably with the last team I played for."