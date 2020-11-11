Raiders Mailbag: Will we see more from Isaiah Johnson?

Paul Grothe asks..

"Will Isaiah Johnson be getting more snaps?"

For the past several weeks, the Mailbag comments have begged and pleaded for Isaiah Johnson to get more playing time.

After last Sunday, I get it now.

Isaiah Johnson received a deserved game ball in the win against the Chargers, coming through with a great performance in place of the injured Trayvon Mullen and forcing incompletions on the last two plays of the game on the goal-line to seal the victory for the Raiders.

Johnson showcased every bit of his 4.4 combine speed out of Houston and his lengthy 6-foot-2 frame. Seeing Johnson in Los Angeles made me curious as to why he's only had 31 snaps on defense this season myself, though there are only a certain amount of snaps to go around and he's short on experience after spending much of his rookie year dealing with injuries that kept him sidelined for nearly the entire season.