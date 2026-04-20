Raiders mourn the passing of Rod Martin

A 12th-round draft pick by the Silver and Black out of USC in 1977, Rod would become a mark of consistency on defense, playing in 165 games with 147 starts in 12 NFL seasons, all with the Raiders. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, he was also named All-Pro twice, garnering first-team honors in 1984. As the central figure in a dominant defensive effort in Super Bowl XV, he set a Super Bowl record that still remains with three interceptions in the Raiders' 27-10 victory over the Eagles. Three years later, he recorded a sack and fumble recovery as the Raiders defeated Washington in Super Bowl XVIII, 38-9.