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Raiders mourn the passing of Rod Martin

Apr 20, 2026 at 12:40 PM

The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Rod Martin, a standout linebacker and key player on two Super Bowl championship teams.

A 12th-round draft pick by the Silver and Black out of USC in 1977, Rod would become a mark of consistency on defense, playing in 165 games with 147 starts in 12 NFL seasons, all with the Raiders. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, he was also named All-Pro twice, garnering first-team honors in 1984. As the central figure in a dominant defensive effort in Super Bowl XV, he set a Super Bowl record that still remains with three interceptions in the Raiders' 27-10 victory over the Eagles. Three years later, he recorded a sack and fumble recovery as the Raiders defeated Washington in Super Bowl XVIII, 38-9.

A beloved member of the Raiders Family and a favorite of Raiders fans everywhere, the deepest condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Rod's family at this time.

Photos: Remembering Raiders legend Rod Martin

Take a look back at photos of linebacker Rod Martin during his career with the Silver and Black.

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.
1 / 12

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.
2 / 12

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.
3 / 12

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.
4 / 12

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.
5 / 12

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.
6 / 12

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.
7 / 12

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.
8 / 12

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.
9 / 12

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.
10 / 12

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.
11 / 12

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.
12 / 12

Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black's Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles.

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