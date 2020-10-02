Raiders place CB Damon Arnette and DT Daniel Ross on IR

Oct 02, 2020 at 01:48 PM

Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed S Dallin Leavitt to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Friday.

Leavitt re-joins the active roster having spent Week 1 on the inactive list for the Silver and Black. Originally signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Leavitt has appeared in 17 contests for the team, including a career-high 15 in 2019 as a major contributor on the special teams unit.

Additionally, the team has added DE Breeland Speaks to the practice squad.

Speaks joins the Raiders after spending the first portion of the 2020 season with the Seattle Seahawks. Originally a second-round pick (46th overall) by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2018 NFL Draft, Speaks has appeared in 16 contests and made four starts over his career, compiling 24 stops (15 solo), 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

A native of Jackson, Miss., the 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive end appeared in 37 games with Ole Miss (2015-17), logging 127 tackles (52), including 15 for loss, two sacks and two fumble recoveries. In his final season with the program in 2017, Speaks earned second-team All-SEC recognition after ranking second on the team with 67 tackles and seven sacks.

In corresponding transactions, the Raiders have placed CB Damon Arnette and DT Daniel Ross on the Reserve/Injured List.

Arnette is in his rookie season with the team after being drafted by the club 19th overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has started in all three contests for the team this season, compiling 14 tackles (11 solo) and one pass defensed.

Ross joined the team this past offseason after spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2017) and Dallas Cowboys (2017-19). Ross has appeared in 17 contests over his career and made 17 tackles (seven), two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In one appearance with the Raiders in 2020, he has recorded three stops.

