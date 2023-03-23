Raiders re-sign WR Keelan Cole Sr.

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed unrestricted free agent WR Keelan Cole Sr., the club announced Thursday.

Cole enters his seventh NFL season and second with the Raiders after making stops with the New York Jets (2021) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-20). Cole, who originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars in 2017, has appeared in 93 career games with 37 starts, totaling 197 receptions for 2,832 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Last season, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound wide receiver played in 14 games with three starts for the Silver and Black, recording 10 receptions for 141 yards and one touchdown. He set career highs in receptions (55) and receiving touchdowns (five) in 2020, while his career-high 748 receiving yards in 2017 were the most by an undrafted rookie in Jaguars' franchise history.