Raiders sign DE Janarius Robinson to active roster

The Las Vegas Raiders signed DE Janarius Robinson to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

The former Florida State Seminole, who was signed to the Raiders practice squad in August, was elevated to the active roster in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs and played three snaps, recording one tackle, in his first career NFL game.

The Panama City, Florida, native was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and later signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after being waived following his rookie season. Robinson spent some time on the active roster of both teams, however injuries prevented him from seeing any playing time. He totaled eight sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss in his four collegiate seasons at Florida State.