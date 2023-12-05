Raiders sign DE Janarius Robinson to active roster

Dec 05, 2023 at 01:50 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Robinson_thumb_120523

The Las Vegas Raiders signed DE Janarius Robinson to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

The former Florida State Seminole, who was signed to the Raiders practice squad in August, was elevated to the active roster in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs and played three snaps, recording one tackle, in his first career NFL game.

The Panama City, Florida, native was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and later signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after being waived following his rookie season. Robinson spent some time on the active roster of both teams, however injuries prevented him from seeing any playing time. He totaled eight sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss in his four collegiate seasons at Florida State.

Additionally, the Raiders signed DE Charles Snowden to the practice squad. Snowden was most recently on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, and appeared in two NFL games for the Chicago Bears in 2021.

Download App_ROS_2560x1440

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Raiders designate S Roderic Teamer for return from injured reserve

Teamer was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 18 with a hamstring injury he suffered in the team's Week 6 win over the Patriots.
news

Raiders acquire CB Jack Jones

Jones, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback, joins the Raiders after spending two seasons (2022-23) with the New England Patriots.
news

Raiders sign LB Jaylon Smith

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released CB David Long Jr.
news

Raiders activate LB Curtis Bolton, place LB Kana'i Mauga on injured reserve 

Additionally, the team activated K James McCourt and WR DJ Turner from the practice squad for Monday's game.
news

Raiders designate LB Curtis Bolton for return from injured reserve

The Silver and Black have a 21-day period to either activate Bolton to the roster or place him back on injured reserve.
news

Raiders sign CB Tyler Hall to the active roster, place S Roderic Teamer on injured reserve

Hall had been elevated from the practice squad three times this season, making two starts and totaling 10 tackles (eight solo). 
news

Raiders sign WR Keelan Cole Sr. to practice squad 

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released WR Antoine Wesley from the practice squad.
news

Raiders sign C Hroniss Grasu to practice squad

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released G Vitaliy Gurman from the practice squad.
news

Raiders sign 4 players to practice squad

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released WR Devin Ross from the practice squad.
news

Raiders announce practice squad additions

The team signed 14 players to its practice squad Wednesday.
news

Raiders finalize initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season

The transactions bring the team to the NFL-mandated limit on the active roster.

Latest Content

news

Raiders sign DE Janarius Robinson to active roster

Dec 05, 2023

Additionally, the Silver and Black signed DE Charles Snowden to the practice squad.
video

Coach Graham: 'After Thanksgiving, that's when real football starts'

Dec 05, 2023

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on defensive end Maxx Crosby and preparing for the Minnesota Vikings offense.
video

Coach Hardegree talks bye week, prep for the Vikings

Dec 05, 2023

Interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree on quarterback Aidan O'Connell, the bye week and the Raiders' upcoming matchup against the Vikings.
news

Maxx Crosby named Raiders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Dec 05, 2023

Crosby will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments.
gallery

Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Nominee: Maxx Crosby

Dec 05, 2023

Defensive end Maxx Crosby has been selected as the Raiders' nominee for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award which recognizes outstanding community service activities off the field as well as excellence on the field.
gallery

Photos: Raiders host youth football teams before nationals

Dec 04, 2023

The Raiders hosted the 7U Just Grind Sports and 9U Henderson Cowboys football teams for a practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center before the teams left for the national championship.
gallery

Photos: Raiderettes attend annual Winterfest Parade

Dec 04, 2023

The Raiderettes, members of The Studio and Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart took part in the 2023 Winterfest Parade on Water Street in celebration of the holidays.
video

Which head coach led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl win? | Trivia on the Strip

Dec 04, 2023

Raider Nation answers trivia questions about the Silver and Black on the Las Vegas Strip.
video

Daniel Carlson's jersey number? Super Bowl XI location? | Trivia on the Strip

Dec 01, 2023

Watch Raider Nation answer questions about the Silver and Black on the Las Vegas Strip.
news

By the Numbers: A look at the Raiders' top performers at the bye week

Dec 01, 2023

The numbers show high productivity in all three phases from the Silver and Black this season.
video

'Intercepted! Goodnight!': Raiders' top defensive plays at the bye week | 2023 Season

Dec 01, 2023

Watch the Silver and Black's top defensive highlights through 12 weeks of the 2023 NFL season.
video

'Look at him fly!': Raiders' top offensive plays at the bye week | 2023 Season

Nov 30, 2023

Watch the Silver and Black's top offensive highlights through 12 weeks of the 2023 NFL season.
View All
Advertising