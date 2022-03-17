Raiders sign DT Bilal Nichols

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DT Bilal Nichols, the club announced Thursday.

Nichols, a 6-foot-4, 302-pound defensive tackle, joins the Silver and Black after spending his first four years with the Chicago Bears, who originally drafted him in the fifth round (145th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 60 games with 49 starts, recording 146 tackles (77 solo), 11 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

In 2021, Nichols appeared in 17 games with 15 starts, posting 51 tackles (26), three sacks, one pass defense and two fumble recoveries. His 51 tackles and two fumble recoveries both marked career highs.