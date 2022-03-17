Raiders sign DT Bilal Nichols

Mar 17, 2022 at 03:01 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DT Bilal Nichols, the club announced Thursday.

Nichols, a 6-foot-4, 302-pound defensive tackle, joins the Silver and Black after spending his first four years with the Chicago Bears, who originally drafted him in the fifth round (145th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 60 games with 49 starts, recording 146 tackles (77 solo), 11 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

In 2021, Nichols appeared in 17 games with 15 starts, posting 51 tackles (26), three sacks, one pass defense and two fumble recoveries. His 51 tackles and two fumble recoveries both marked career highs.

A native of Newark, Del., Nichols played four seasons (2014-17) at Delaware. He played in 44 career games with 21 starts, totaling 104 tackles (50), 9.5 sacks, two interceptions, 15 passes defensed and four forced fumbles and was named a third-team All-American and first-team All-CAA honors as a senior.

Photos: New Raiders DT Bilal Nichols 

View photos of new Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols in action. Over 60 games, Nichols has recorded 146 tackles, 11 sacks, 31 QB hits, four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

DT Bilal Nichols Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2018–2021)
Associated Press
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
Matt Durisko/Associated Press
Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
David Berding/Associated Press
David Berding/Associated Press
Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press
NFL/Associated Press
Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
