Raiders sign G Parker Ehinger, waive S Rashaan Gaulden

Jun 04, 2021 at 01:18 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
generic-2021-6421-thumb

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent G Parker Ehinger, the club announced Friday.

Ehinger, a 6-foot-6, 310-pound guard, joins the Silver and Black for his first season with the club, having most recently spent time with the Baltimore Ravens (2019-20). Over his first five years, Ehinger has also made stints with the Arizona Cardinals (2019), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019) and Dallas Cowboys (2019), after originally being selected in the fourth round (107th overall) by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft. Ehinger has appeared in eight games with six starts over his career.

Last season, Ehinger spent training camp with the Ravens while also spending time on the team's practice squad during the regular season. In 2019, he appeared in two games for Baltimore and made one start. He missed the 2018 campaign in his lone season with the Cowboys due to a knee injury after appearing in six games with five starts over his first two seasons with the Chiefs.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived S Rashaan Gaulden.

