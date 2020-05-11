Monday, May 11, 2020 01:23 PM

Raiders sign running back Devontae Booker

raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Media Relations

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent RB Devontae Booker, the club announced Monday.

Booker joins the Silver and Black following his first four seasons with the Denver Broncos (2016-19), after originally being selected by the club in the fourth round (136th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Booker has appeared in 61 contests with six starts over his career, tallying 289 rushing attempts for 1,103 yards and six touchdowns, while adding 105 receptions for 872 yards and an additional score.

In 2019, the 5-foot-11, 219-pound rusher appeared in 16 contests for the second consecutive season and third time overall in his career. The two seasons prior, Booker compiled over 450 scrimmage yards in each campaign, while tallying a career-high 38 receptions in 2018 and tying his career high with 275 receiving yards.

Booker's best statistical season came during his rookie campaign in 2016, as he appeared in all 16 games and made six starts, becoming just the 13th rookie in team history and first since 2009 to lead the club in rushing. Booker posted 174 carries for 612 yards and four touchdowns, while also notching 31 receptions for 265 yards and one score.

A native of Sacramento, Calif., Booker started in 19-of-23 contests at Utah after beginning his collegiate career at American River College. As a senior in 2015, Booker posted 1,261 rushing yards on 268 carries with 11 touchdowns in 10 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He was named a Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award semifinalist and was also selected All-Pac-12 Second Team.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived LB Derrick Moncrief.

Related Content

LA NFL ANUNCIA NUEVOS PASOS PARA AUMENTAR SU DIVERSIDAD​​
news

LA NFL ANUNCIA NUEVOS PASOS PARA AUMENTAR SU DIVERSIDAD​​

La liga aumenta oportunidades para el desarrollo y progreso de carreras profesionales a través de cambios que promueven la movilidad y la expansión de la Regla Rooney.
Nexstar Broadcasting and Raiders reach multi-market, multi-year agreement on content partnership, pre-season broadcast rights
news

Nexstar Broadcasting and Raiders reach multi-market, multi-year agreement on content partnership, pre-season broadcast rights

Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. and the Las Vegas Raiders announced they have reached an exclusive agreement on a content partnership and broadcast rights that will deliver Raiders' pre-season football games and a variety of related programming to five Nexstar television markets across three states.
NFL announces new steps to enhance diversity
news

NFL announces new steps to enhance diversity

League increases opportunities for career development and advancement through enhanced mobility changes and Rooney Rule expansion.
Raiders sign cornerback Prince Amukamara
news

Raiders sign cornerback Prince Amukamara

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent CB Prince Amukamara, the team announced Monday.
KVVU FOX5 named Official Broadcast Home of the Las Vegas Raiders with multi-year extension
news

KVVU FOX5 named Official Broadcast Home of the Las Vegas Raiders with multi-year extension

FOX5 Las Vegas and the Raiders announced today the extension of their partnership making KVVU the Official Broadcast Home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Raiders announce additional undrafted free agents
news

Raiders announce additional undrafted free agents

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following undrafted free agents, the club announced Thursday.
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Sam Young is shown in action during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. Last week the Miami Dolphins tried assigning eight players to help with pass protection, and even that didn’t prevent Ryan Tannehill from getting hit. And now the Dolphins have to block Khalil Mack. (Winslow Townson/File)
news

Las Vegas Raiders announce transactions - 5.6.20

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following transactions, the club announced Wednesday.
Raiders announce undrafted free agent signings
news

Raiders announce undrafted free agent signings

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following four undrafted free agents, the club announced Tuesday.
Raiders re-sign wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El
news

Raiders re-sign wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed free agent WR De'Mornay Pierson-El, the club announced Thursday.
Raiders select CB Amik Robertson at No. 139 in the 2020 NFL Draft
news

Raiders select CB Amik Robertson at No. 139 in the 2020 NFL Draft

The Raiders selected Louisiana Tech cornerback Amik Robertson with the 139th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Raiders pick guard John Simpson at No. 109 in the 2020 NFL Draft
news

Raiders pick guard John Simpson at No. 109 in the 2020 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Clemson guard John Simpson with the 109th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Advertising