Raiders sign running back Devontae Booker

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent RB Devontae Booker, the club announced Monday.

Booker joins the Silver and Black following his first four seasons with the Denver Broncos (2016-19), after originally being selected by the club in the fourth round (136th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Booker has appeared in 61 contests with six starts over his career, tallying 289 rushing attempts for 1,103 yards and six touchdowns, while adding 105 receptions for 872 yards and an additional score.

In 2019, the 5-foot-11, 219-pound rusher appeared in 16 contests for the second consecutive season and third time overall in his career. The two seasons prior, Booker compiled over 450 scrimmage yards in each campaign, while tallying a career-high 38 receptions in 2018 and tying his career high with 275 receiving yards.

Booker's best statistical season came during his rookie campaign in 2016, as he appeared in all 16 games and made six starts, becoming just the 13th rookie in team history and first since 2009 to lead the club in rushing. Booker posted 174 carries for 612 yards and four touchdowns, while also notching 31 receptions for 265 yards and one score.

A native of Sacramento, Calif., Booker started in 19-of-23 contests at Utah after beginning his collegiate career at American River College. As a senior in 2015, Booker posted 1,261 rushing yards on 268 carries with 11 touchdowns in 10 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He was named a Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award semifinalist and was also selected All-Pac-12 Second Team.