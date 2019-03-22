Raiders sign S Curtis Riley

Mar 22, 2019 at 02:33 PM
riley-main-032219

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent S Curtis Riley, the team announced Friday.

Riley, a 6-foot, 203-pound safety, spent his first three seasons (2015-17) with the Tennessee Titans and was most recently with the New York Giants in 2018. Over his first four years, Riley has appeared in 27 contests and made 16 starts, compiling 84 tackles (68 solo), five interceptions including one returned for a score and seven passes defensed.

Last season, Riley set career highs across the board with the Giants, including games played and started (16), tackles (73), interceptions (four) and passes defensed (five). He ranked second on the team in interceptions while placing third in tackles.

A native of Orlando, Fla., the former undrafted free agent out of Fresno State played in 26 games and made 19 starts in two seasons (2013-14) with the Bulldogs, where he totaled 106 tackles, including 10 for loss, one interception, 16 passes defensed, one sack, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Prior to his time with Fresno State, Riley made stops at Mars Hill in 2010 and Fullerton College in 2012.

New Raiders S Curtis Riley

Meet new Raiders safety Curtis Riley who spent his first three seasons (2015-17) with the Tennessee Titans and was most recently with the New York Giants in 2018.

